Santa Barbara Superintendent Delivers Upbeat ‘State of Our Schools’ Address

Santa Barbara Unified School District Superintendent Dave Cash shared a lot of good news in his State of Our Schools presentation Thursday, talking about the district’s successes and plans to expand many of its new programs.

The one-to-one iPad pilot program is doing well and could soon be expanded to more schools in the district, he said.

Restorative approaches, the district’s more progressive attitude toward student discipline, has resulted in fewer suspensions and helps keep students in class, he said. Suspension rates for junior high and high schools dropped 25 percent the first year and 18 percent last year.

The totals were 421 male and 166 female students suspended last year, which is a huge drop compared to the past, Cash noted.

He said that when he was principal at Dos Pueblos High School 15 years ago, he would have suspended that many students from that campus alone.

Like other California districts, SBUSD is preparing for its first year of new student testing that uses computers and the Common Core State Standards for math and English language arts.

The new standards are undoubtedly more rigorous than the old ones, and test scores are expected to drop for the first year, Cash said.

He said teachers are creating the new curriculum for the Common Core State Standards as they implement it, which is exhausting work.

“When you see a teacher, give them a hug because they are working their tails off,” Cash said.

The district has been working hard to recruit and hire teachers, with 170 new teachers hired over the last two years.

One of the district’s major goals for the next three years is to improve “cultural proficiency” at all its schools, making sure all students feel like school is a place that understands their aspirations and will help them succeed. It’s about asking tough questions, even if they make people uncomfortable, Cash said.

The district’s reclassification rate, re-designating English learner students as English-proficient, has been improving but still is only at 11 percent. It was at 3 percent three years ago.

Students can’t take college prep courses, including the prerequisites for University of California and California State University applications, until they get re-designated, which makes reclassification very important to get students ready for college and careers, Cash said.

For some good financial news, Cash said the district is no longer deficit-spending and has a strong reserve fund. Its facility plan is helping staff prioritize maintenance projects, and most of the bond-funded capital projects will be completed soon.

All the projects funded by the voter-approved Measures Q and R in 2010 will be finished by the end of 2016, except the Peabody Stadium renovation, which will take a bit longer, Cash said.

The third annual event was presented by the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, an educational nonprofit that partners with districts to help local students.

