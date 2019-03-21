Santa Barbara Mayor Talks of Progress Downtown, Commitment to Environment

Cathy Murillo gives State of the City address, saying workforce housing is a top priority

In her second State of the City address Thursday, Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo spoke of positive strides being pursued in downtown Santa Barbara and commitment to environmental stewardship.

It was an opportunity for a couple hundred or so people, including city decision-makers and staff, business owners and residents, to hear about plans for Santa Barbara’s future, quality-of-life issues and several projects.

Santa Barbara's 50th mayor used her speech to those gathered at the Lobero Theatre to illustrate achievements made in 2018, while addressing challenges that have carried into 2019.

In a talk that ran about 35 minutes, Murillo discussed improvement of city parks and public spaces, community-police relations, housing, environmental issues and infrastructure.

She began on a positive note by highlighting that Santa Barbara is a top travel destination, and gave a shout-out to hospitality industry folks at Visit Santa Barbara.

The South Coast saw more than 7 million visitors, contributing an estimated $1.9 billion in direct spending to the regional economy.

“We are so proud of our beautiful beaches, majestic mountains and colorful culture that makes Santa Barbara a premier resort destination,” Murillo said.

Last year, the Santa Barbara Airport experienced a more than 10-percent increase in passenger counts. It could be because of multiple factors.

The airport is now offering direct service to Oakland, Sacramento, and Las Vegas, and has resumed direct flights to Dallas, Texas.

Murillo said people choose to fly in and out of Santa Barbara’s facility instead of airports in Los Angeles County.

“Travelers continue to choose our hub over the more stressful LAX (Los Angeles International Airport) or Burbank's Bob Hope Airport to meet their travel needs,” Murillo said.

The Santa Barbara Airport is responsible for more than $205 million annually in spending in the region, making it a significant contributor to the economy.

She spoke highly of Santa Barbara triggering the modern environmental movement after the Jan. 28, 1969, oil blowout in the Santa Barbara channel.

The activism triggered decades of environmental laws and bipartisan action responsible for many environmental regulations and protections.

Since the 1960s movement, “we have rocketed beyond the shores of Santa Barbara to do everything we can to lower greenhouse emissions and prepare for an uncertain future,” Murillo said.

Climate change is complex, she said, and still not fully understood.

She mentioned the Santa Barbara Climate Action Plan, ratified in 2012.

Reducing Santa Barbara’s greenhouse gas emissions has been a unified endeavor, Murillo said. The city hopes to curb the threat of climate change, given that cities are responsible for more than 70 percent of global emissions.

“As part of the Global Covenant of Mayors, I want to ensure our city is a climate leader,” she said.

Murillo backed the investment in clean, renewable energy.

The recent rainy season doesn’t mean Santa Barbara’s water concerns are over, she noted.

“It will take several rainy years to fully recover,” the mayor said.

Murillo urged residents to make water conservation a permanent way of life, mentioning that “the city currently consumes the same amount of water as it did in 1950, despite a population that has doubled in size.”

Santa Barbara’s 50-year deal to sell the Montecito Water District 1,430 acre-feet of water annually from the city’s desalination plant “will limit the need for future rate increases to the city’s water customers,” she said.

“That’s good news,” Murillo added.

Providing workforce housing is her top priority.

“There is much to balance,” she said. “… support for a first-time homebuyer, a healthy spectrum of rental units, inclusionary measures to ensure local employees have an opportunity to live here, and also not over developing and protecting our small town character.”

Several projects will address the city’s goals of new rental housing.

A 30-apartment, mixed-use development proposed for the corner of Anacapa and Ortega streets downtown, and the 33-unit Arlington Village Apartments were two projects Murillo mentioned.

Jardin de las Rosas on Salsipuedes Street is a 40-unit “affordable” housing apartment complex “dedicated to Santa Barbara’s low-income earners,” Murillo said.

A Santa Barbara housing option devoted to low-income seniors is available with the completion of the Grace Village Apartments on Upper State Street.

She noted the Johnson Court development serving low-income veterans in Santa Barbara is anticipated to be complete by early 2020.

“Approximately 14 percent of the city’s housing stock is considered affordable,” Murillo said.

Santa Barbara is exploring more city-organized activities, such as hosting more downtown block-party-style events on State Street.

The city also is focusing on increasing the reasons for tourists and locals to come downtown.

The Race of Gentlemen, held by Santa Barbara Drags along Cabrillo Boulevard earlier this month, was successful, Murillo said.

The audience responded with cheers and whistles.

“We are already benefiting from taking some risks,” she said. “Let’s see if we can bring it back.”

The city contributes more than $700,000 annually to arts organizations to ensure festivals and events remain successful.

Arts and cultural activities generate nearly $200 million in total annual economic activity.

Key priorities and projects outlined in Murillo’s speech include:

» The city started developing a Sea Level Rise Adaptation Plan, evaluating Santa Barbara's vulnerabilities to sea level rise. Findings will be incorporated into the development and policy standards in the city's Local Coastal Program.

» The city is planning for a 2.5-foot sea-level rise by 2060 for the Santa Barbara area, and a 6.6 -foot sea-level rise by 2100, according to the California Ocean Protection Council.

» Santa Barbara has vowed to transition entirely to clean and renewable energy, after a City Council vote in 2017 establishing 100-percent sustainable energy goals citywide by 2030. Santa Barbara is developing a Strategic Energy Plan, a roadmap guiding the city to this ambitious goal. The plan is currently a draft, and no decisions have been made.

» Santa Barbara consumes 44 percent renewable electricity, compared to the community at-large that consumes 35 percent.

» Santa Barbara is exploring a community-choice energy program.

» The long-awaited early morning commuter train from Ventura County through the South Coast launched last year.

» The City Council has “actively engaged” in downtown issues. City leaders hope to bring more visitors to the area. Santa Barbara is preparing a strategic plan to prioritize projects, as well as “specific strategies needed to create and support a mix of retail, office, and residential uses that support vibrancy, encourage diverse housing options, and serve the city’s unique demographic needs.”

» The city wants a detailed analysis of resident spending patterns.

» The Downtown Strategic Plan will answer questions about “how much retail space can the community support?”

» Paseo Nuevo mall is getting a $20 million renovation upgrade to “make the public areas more inviting.” Construction is slated to start April.

» Pacific Retail Capital Partners and Institutional — the owners of Paseo Nuevo Shops and Restaurants — acquired the remaining lease years of the former Macy’s building that was vacated by the tenant in March 2017. “They will be discussing different options for the vacant building this spring,” Murillo said.

» Downtown Santa Barbara has been struggling with vacancies over the last few years, and pop-up businesses were among multiple strategies encouraged and being pursued. A window signage template was approved for new short-term businesses, allowing entrepreneurs to start without the city’s Sign Committee review and official sign permit.

» Seven pop-ups are currently on State Street.

» Santa Barbara received state grant money resulting in more than $1 million for police officer staffing to enforce the city’s smoking laws and other priorities such as public alcohol consumption and loitering. The grant also funds new “no smoking” signs that will be installed April.

» The entrance plaza to the Central Library is getting a makeover to “make it more open and inviting.”

» De la Guerra Plaza is run-down and might get renovations. It could be a new spot for the thriving Saturday farmers market. The Cota Street parking lot is being considered for a new Santa Barbara police station.

» The city received a $5 million state grant to fund traffic improvements in 2022.

» Santa Barbara's Measure C money is funding traffic signals, sidewalks, access ramps, street lights, storm drains, pavement maintenance work, installing security cameras at the Central Library, preliminary design work to rebuild Fire Station 7, renovations at Fire Station 3, 4 and 5.

» Cabrillo Ball Park underwent a $1.5 million renovation.

» Santa Barbara's Ortega Park Master Plan proposes a multi-sport artificial turf field and lighting, a skate park, a playground and family picnic area, and other improvements.

» The city hopes to replace the West Beach wading pool with a splash playground.

