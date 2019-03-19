Santa Barbara Stays Hot at Plate, on Base Paths in 15-7 Win Over Santa Ynez

Baseball

Santa Barbara High added a new big bat to an already potent offense on Tuesday against Santa Ynez.

Newcomer Moses Dokes went 3 for 4 with a double and a RBI in his debut, helping the Dons beat Santa Ynez 15-7 in a Channel League baseball game at Eddie Mathews Field on Tuesday.

Santa Barbara is in first place with a 6-2 record, two games ahead Santa Ynez, Dos Pueblos and Lompoc all tied at 4-4. The Dons are 7-4 overall and Santa Ynez 7-5-1

Dokes transferred from Denver, Colo. and had to sit out a month before becoming eligible.

“It was good to see him out there,” Dons coach Steve Schuck said. “He was dying to get out there, so it was good to see him have some success early.”

Dokes has family ties to Santa Barbara High. His father, Dwayne Dokes, attended Santa Barbara and played football for the Dons (Class of 1986). Dwayne Dokes is friends with former Dons baseball star and former Colorado Rockies standout Ryan Spilborghs.

"Spilly’s dad (Rene) taught my dad, so Spilly and my dad hung out together," said Moses.

As for his debut, "I was ready to go," he said of finally getting on the field. "I watched Santa Ynez play. I’ve seen all these teams play a couple of times. I was ready to play.”



After Santa Ynez tied the scored at 7-7 with three runs in the top of the fifth Santa Barbara respnded with six in the bottom of the inning. Derek True and Nick Dallow had two-run singles and Jackson Hamilton had a RBI double and Frankie Gamberdella drove in a run with a single.

"I was really happy how we responded after giving up three runs in the fifth," said Schuck.

Santa Barbara banged out 13 hits and stole 12 bases.

"We’ve got like 48 bags (stolen bases) in 11 games, including today," said Schuck. So, we’re running and then we’re going to keep running. It’s fun, and they’re buying in. They’re being aggressive. They’re not afraid to get thrown out because they know that we’ll just keep going. It’s fun stuff.”

Dallow reached base five times, going 2 for 2, walking twice and getting hit by a pitch.

If you want to know how to play this game, watch Nick Dallow," said Schuck. "He leaves it all on the field, every game and every practice. He is relentless in everything he does."

Anthony Firestone continued his hot htting, going 2-3 with a double, sacrifice fly and four RBI. Nick Oakley was 2-3 with two walks and three stolen bases.

Bryce Warrecker provided two solid innings of relief. He gave up two hits and no runs.

"Bryce is starting to find his groove on the mound," said Schuck.