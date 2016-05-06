Santa Barbara Stays in Title Chase With Clutch 3-2 Win Over Buena

Baseball

Pitchers Alex Chicote and Bijan Palme came through on the mound and Carter Soto was clutch at the plate and on the basepaths, leading Santa Barbara High to a crucial 3-2 baseball victory over Buena on Friday at Eddie Mathews Field.

The victory keeps the Dons (6-4) on the heels of league-leading Dos Pueblos (6-3) going into the final week of the regular season. Buena finishes league play at 5-7.

Soto went 3 for 3 and figured in all of Santa Barbara’s scoring. He hit a RBI single in the second inning and scored in the fourth and sixth innings. He scored the game winner in the sixth when he beat a throw home on Tommy Holguin’s infield hit.

On the mound, Chicote gave the Dons four good innings. He allowed two runs on two hits, walked two and struck out five. He left after walking the leadoff batter in the fifth and the score tied 2-2. Palme finished the inning and held the Bulldogs scoreless the rest of the game. He picked up the win and improved to 3-2 on the season.

"If we're going anywhere in the playoffs, we will need more than one pitcher to step up. Both Alex and Bijan were up to the task this afternoon," said Santa Barbara coach Donny Warrecker.

Right fielder Caleb Norton wore the golden glove for the Dons on defense, helping them beat Buena ace Zane Chittenden. In the fifth, he ran up to catch a line drive and fired to first base to nail the Bulldogs’ baserunner for a double play. He came up big again in the sixth, making a diving catch on a sinking liner by Chittenden.

"Against a tough pitcher like we faced today, there is little room for error,” Warrecker said. “We opened the door to let them take the lead in the fourth but Caleb Norton in right made a couple of run-saving catches, including a rally-killing double play when we needed it most, and John Jensen was steady at third.”

Joe Firestone went 2 for 3 with a double and scored on Soto’s single in the second for the Dons’ first run.

Down 2-1 in the fourth, Antonio Andrade doubled to drive in Soto with the tying run.

Santa Barbara is 11-7 on the season and finished league play with a home-and-home series with San Marcos. Dos Pueblos plays three games against Ventura, two of them at home.

Buena…000 200 0 - 2 4 1

SBHS…010 101 x - 3 7 2

Zane Chittenden and Brett Steinberger; Alex Chicote, Bijan Palme (5) and Samsun Keithley.

WP - Palme (3-2); LP - Chittenden (4-3).

2B - B: Jarrett Howery. SB: Joe Firestone, Antonio Andrade.

