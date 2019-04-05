Santa Barbara Steps Up in 2nd, 3rd Rounds to Defeat Carpinteria

Tennis

Santa Barbara High battled back from a 4-2 deficit in the first round and beat Carpinteria, 11-7, in a non-league boys tennis match on Friday.

The Dons won the second round, 5-1, and prevailed in the third, 4-2.

"It was a very well-fought match," said Dons coach Danny Echt. "The Warriors are well coached, and the most athletic team we have faced thus far. Up and down their ladder, they were scrappy and made an impressive amount of defensive gets. Coach Bryant has developed these players to compete well. It was a big test for us today."

Taylor Kleine paced Santa Barbara, playing fluidly throughtout the day and going 3-0 at No. 1 singled.

"Austin Stone put up a strong fight against Taylor in round 2. Taylor was showed patience in the fourth and fifth games by being willing to rally on the one hand, but also attacking mid-court shots and hitting effective approach shots which kept the pressure on Stone," said Echt. "At match point, Taylor found his way into the net and faced an effective passing shot by Stone. Taylor, with his silky, smooth hands, hit an angle volley for the winner. It vintage Taylor Kleine."

Santa Barbara freshman Makaha Baer came up big with two points in singles.

"Makaha used his high-kicking serve out wide on the deuce side really well today. He won a lot of free points as a result," said Echt.

Carpinteria performced well in doubles. The doubles points came from Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson/Carlos Costilla and Solomon Nahooikaika-Anderson/Kirby Zapata who each went 2-1. They both fell to the Dons No. 1 tandem. In singles, Austin Stone went 2-1

"I was very happy with how we competed," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "We had some very good set wins against the perennial power Dons as we held on to leads or made a few comebacks to win. But we also had a few sets I think we could have made a little more interesting if the score became closer. I give them credit as they did a very good job closing out those sets and not allowing us to come back."

Santa Barbara won six points in singles and five in doubles.

