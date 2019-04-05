Pixel Tracker

Friday, April 5 , 2019, 11:24 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Tennis

Santa Barbara Steps Up in 2nd, 3rd Rounds to Defeat Carpinteria

Taylor Kleine Click to view larger
Taylor Kleine of Santa Barbara returns a serve in the Dons’ match against Carpinteria. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 5, 2019 | 7:40 p.m.

Santa Barbara High battled back from a 4-2 deficit in the first round and beat Carpinteria, 11-7, in a non-league boys tennis match on Friday.

The Dons won the second round, 5-1, and prevailed in the third, 4-2.

"It was a very well-fought match," said Dons coach Danny Echt. "The Warriors are well coached, and the most athletic team we have faced thus far.  Up and down their ladder,  they were scrappy and made an impressive amount of defensive gets.  Coach Bryant has developed these players to compete well.  It was a big test for us today."

Taylor Kleine paced Santa Barbara, playing fluidly throughtout the day and going 3-0 at No. 1 singled.

"Austin Stone put up a strong fight against Taylor in round 2.  Taylor was showed patience in the fourth and fifth games by being willing to rally on the one hand, but also attacking mid-court shots and hitting effective approach shots which kept the pressure on Stone," said Echt.  "At match point, Taylor found his way into the net and faced an effective passing shot by Stone. Taylor, with his silky, smooth hands, hit an angle volley for the winner.  It vintage Taylor Kleine."

Santa Barbara freshman Makaha Baer came up big with two points in singles.

"Makaha used his high-kicking serve out wide on the deuce side really well today.  He won a lot of free points as a result," said Echt.

Carpinteria performced well in doubles. The doubles points came from Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson/Carlos Costilla and Solomon Nahooikaika-Anderson/Kirby Zapata who each went 2-1. They both fell to the Dons  No. 1 tandem.  In singles, Austin Stone went 2-1

"I was very happy with how we competed," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "We had some very good set wins against the perennial power Dons as we held on to leads or made a few comebacks to win.  But we also had a few sets I think we could have made a little more interesting if the score became closer.  I give them credit as they did a very good job closing out those sets and not allowing us to come back."

Santa Barbara won six points in singles and five in doubles. 
 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 