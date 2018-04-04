Santa Barbara Steps Up Play at Dave Mohs Tournament, Goes 2-2

Girls Volleyball

Santa Barbara High turned the corner in girls volleyball over the weekend at the Dave Mohs Tournament in Orange County.

The Dons beat Yorba Linda to win their pool and qualify for the Gold Bracket and finished the tournament with a 2-2 record (defeated Sunny Hills and fell to Laguna Hills). They lost to St. Margaret's in the playoffs.

"Our girls are playing really well as a group," said a pleased Dons coach Chad Arneson. "We're starting to find our groove."

Erika Foreman collected 28 kills and Chloe Mauceri had 24 to lead the attack from the outside. Georgia Brace played well in the middle and Cassandra Gordon had "a coming out party" as a middle hitter/blocker, said Arneson. Gordon is a star basketball player.

He praised the setting of Linnea Skinner and Ellie Chenoweth and the defensive play of Siena Pomerantz and Izzy Mallet.

"Everyone stepped up and learned to play as a team," said Arneson.

The Dons open Channel League play on Thursday at defending champion Ventura.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.