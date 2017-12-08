Monday, April 16 , 2018, 11:50 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Still in a Drought, But Has Water Supplies Through 2020

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | December 8, 2017 | 1:38 p.m.

If it doesn’t rain, Santa Barbara has enough water to last through 2020.

The odds of the drought ending don’t look favorable. The National Oceanic at Atmospheric Administration is predicting a 30-percent chance of a drier than average winter season.

“As we are all too aware, we are still in a drought," said Rebecca Bjork, Santa Barbara’s public works director. “Our water supply situation remains very bad.”

The city’s Gibraltar Reservoir has 1,799 acre-feet of water and is at 33 percent capacity. Cachuma Lake is at 39 percent of capacity, with about 75,694 acre-feet of water remaining.

The city has access to about 2,000 acre-feet of water in Cachuma and 1,400 acre-feet in the San Luis Reservoir.  

"Let it rain," Mayor Helene Schneider said at Tuesday's council meeting. 

Despite the lack of rain, Bjork said, conservation levels are at 1985 levels, when the city had 5,000 fewer residents. The city used about 35 percent less water in October than the year prior. 

"Our community continues to excel in its conservation efforts," Bjork said. "Not only our residents, but our visitors and businesses are doing a terrific job in making every drop count."

If there is no rain between now and 2020, the city expects to increase conservation targets, and possibly buy more imported water. Santa Barbara only plans to use about 3,000 acre-feet of desalinated water per year through 2020.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 