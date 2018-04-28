Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 4:11 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Stingrays Win Memorial Day 14U Baseball Championship

By Rocco Norton for the Santa Barbara Stingrays | June 1, 2013 | 11:30 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Stingrays 14U team captured the 14U championship at the Memorial Day baseball tournament held in Goleta.

Starting as first seed out of eight teams during the playoffs, the team fought hard, coming back from initial deficits in both the semifinal and final championship games. During the semifinal game against the hard-hitting North Coast Riptide team, the Stingrays battled back from a seven-run deficit to win the semifinal game.

The battle continued in the championship game for the Stingrays, with the Simi Extreme team quickly scoring eight runs in the first inning. Ryan Martinez started the 11-run rally with a single to right field with the bases loaded in the fourth inning for the Stingrays. Jed Donelan kept the runs going with a triple to left field in the sixth inning, scoring two additional runs.

Zach Wright made two great outfield catches with the bases loaded to keep the Simi team from scoring in two innings. Malcolm Gordon and Sal Delgado kept the team in the lead with their strong pitching. The Stingrays won the championship game with the final score of 17-13.

The Stingrays, all of whom are from Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and Goleta, include Jose Carrillo, Sal Delgado, Jed Donelan, Malcolm Gordon, Josh Kang, David Martinez, Ryan Martinez, Caleb Norton, Jose Vega and Zach Wright. The coaches are Rocco Norton, Steve Kang and Moises Martinez.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Stingrays, or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Rocco Norton is a coach of the Santa Barbara Stingrays.

 
