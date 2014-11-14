Santa Barbara Stingrays Youth Rugby Kicking Off Its Fourth Season

The Santa Barbara Stingrays Youth Rugby will enter its fourth season on Tuesday, Nov. 18. We are now up to four age group teams with U-18, U16, U-14 and U-12 programs.

Come join the fun and participate in practice at Elings Park from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Players from age 10 through high school are all welcomed and trained in groups broken out by age and skill. The thing most people love about rugby is that everyone can handle and run with the ball.

Our first Central Coast League match will be Saturday, Jan. 18 with 10 league games on Saturdays through April. Club dues are $200, which includes a practice jersey membership to USA Rugby and the Central Coast Youth Rugby Association and costs for all our games, tournaments, coaches and refs. We believe that no child should be left behind, so scholarships are available.

Rugby is the latest sport to be admitted into the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Rugby is a contact team sport played by over 3 million people all around the world and is one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States with over 100,000 participants. It incorporates key characteristics of many American sports such as football, basketball, wrestling and soccer.

Contacts available below for more information or just come out to practice.

» Email: [email protected]

» Website: www.santabarbararugby.com

» Facebook page: Santa Barbara Youth Rugby

» Head Coach: Forrest Galante — 805.403.7114, [email protected]

» Skills Coach: Robert Hann — 805.881.3861, [email protected]

» Skills Coach: Isaac Hirsch — 805.285.2574, [email protected]

» Skills Coach: Rishard Lot — 541.821.4657, [email protected]

» Manager: Darin Siegel — 805.403.0515, [email protected]

— Robert Hann is a skills coach for Santa Barbara Stingrays Youth Rugby.