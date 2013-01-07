Weekend Storm Pushes Local Rainfall Totals Above Average

Santa Barbara and Goleta have both received more than normal precipitation for this point in the season

With the latest storm, many areas of Santa Barbara County have seen above-average precipitation at this point in the rain season.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, prior to the last round of showers, Goleta had received 7.92 inches of rain — 123 percent of normal — since the Sept. 1 beginning of the rain season, according to the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District.

Figueroa Mountain had recorded 8.29 inches, 109 percent of normal, while San Marcos Pass — 12.6 inches — was at 106 percent; Sisquoc — 5.24 inches— was at 102 percent; and Santa Barbara — 6.06 inches — was at 101 percent.

Rainfall the rest of Sunday was light to moderate, with most areas receiving a quarter to two-thirds of an inch of rain in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 p.m.

Santa Maria was at 89 percent of normal; Lompoc was at 85 percent; Carpinteria had recorded 84 percent; Santa Ynez was at 77 percent; and Buellton was at 74 percent.

Lake Cachuma was at 68.8 percent of capacity, and more than 22 feet below spill level.

National Weather Service forecasters were calling for sunny skies through Wednesday, with highs in the low 60s and overnight lows near 40.

There is a chance of showers Wednesday night into Thursday, but the remainder of the week and the weekend looks sunny, forecasters said.

