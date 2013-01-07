Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 11:18 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Weekend Storm Pushes Local Rainfall Totals Above Average

Santa Barbara and Goleta have both received more than normal precipitation for this point in the season

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 7, 2013 | 2:40 a.m.

With the latest storm, many areas of Santa Barbara County have seen above-average precipitation at this point in the rain season.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, prior to the last round of showers, Goleta had received 7.92 inches of rain — 123 percent of normal — since the Sept. 1 beginning of the rain season, according to the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District.

Figueroa Mountain had recorded 8.29 inches, 109 percent of normal, while San Marcos Pass — 12.6 inches — was at 106 percent; Sisquoc — 5.24 inches— was at 102 percent; and Santa Barbara — 6.06 inches — was at 101 percent.

Rainfall the rest of Sunday was light to moderate, with most areas receiving a quarter to two-thirds of an inch of rain in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 p.m.

Santa Maria was at 89 percent of normal; Lompoc was at 85 percent; Carpinteria had recorded 84 percent; Santa Ynez was at 77 percent; and Buellton was at 74 percent.

Lake Cachuma was at 68.8 percent of capacity, and more than 22 feet below spill level.

National Weather Service forecasters were calling for sunny skies through Wednesday, with highs in the low 60s and overnight lows near 40.

There is a chance of showers Wednesday night into Thursday, but the remainder of the week and the weekend looks sunny, forecasters said.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s interactive precipitation map.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 