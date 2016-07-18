Santa Barbara Search & Rescue Team Helps 2 Hikers Stranded on Cathedral Peak Cliff Face

Two male hikers in their 20s were rescued after becoming stranded on a cliff face when they missed the turnoff to the main trail at Cathedral Peak in the mountains above Mission Canyon, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

The hikers, one from Santa Barbara and the other from Los Angeles, used their cell phones to report the emergency around 5 p.m. Sunday, Hoover said.

Hoover said the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team responded to the call and after working with dispatchers, team members identified the location of the stranded hikers.

SBCSAR hiked into the area and located the two by calling out their names, Hoover said.

“SBCSAR personnel climbed to an area above the hikers to a location where they were able to set up rope anchor systems and rappel down to the stranded hikers,” Hoover said.

“They secured the hikers to the ropes and rappelled down to the base of the cliff where other SBCSAR personnel hiked them back to their vehicle on Tunnel Trail.”

Hoover said neither hiker was injured.

SBCSAR Incident Commander Nelson Trichler credits the two for realizing they needed assistance.

“While no one likes to be rescued, these hikers did the right thing and waited for the right help to come along,” Trichler said.

Hoover said SBCSAR is a highly trained, all-volunteer team that is available 24/7.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.