Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 1:56 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Search & Rescue Team Helps 2 Hikers Stranded on Cathedral Peak Cliff Face

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | July 18, 2016 | 2:46 p.m.

Two male hikers in their 20s were rescued after becoming stranded on a cliff face when they missed the turnoff to the main trail at Cathedral Peak in the mountains above Mission Canyon, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

The hikers, one from Santa Barbara and the other from Los Angeles, used their cell phones to report the emergency around 5 p.m. Sunday, Hoover said.

Hoover said the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team responded to the call and after working with dispatchers, team members identified the location of the stranded hikers. 

SBCSAR hiked into the area and located the two by calling out their names, Hoover said. 

“SBCSAR personnel climbed to an area above the hikers to a location where they were able to set up rope anchor systems and rappel down to the stranded hikers,” Hoover said.

Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue Team members help rescue hikers who took a wrong turn on a Cathedral Peak trail and ended up stranded on a cliff face. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue Team members help rescue hikers who took a wrong turn on a Cathedral Peak trail and ended up stranded on a cliff face.  (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

“They secured the hikers to the ropes and rappelled down to the base of the cliff where other SBCSAR personnel hiked them back to their vehicle on Tunnel Trail.”

Hoover said neither hiker was injured.

SBCSAR Incident Commander Nelson Trichler credits the two for realizing they needed assistance. 

“While no one likes to be rescued, these hikers did the right thing and waited for the right help to come along,” Trichler said.

Hoover said SBCSAR is a highly trained, all-volunteer team that is available 24/7.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 