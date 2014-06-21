Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 4:27 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Not As Down on the Dumps, Thanks to Abandoned Furniture Collection Program

City’s initiative with MarBorg Industries results in two free curbside pickup days a year, instead of one, and now includes multifamily complexes

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 21, 2014 | 11:55 p.m.

Locals may be spotting more woeful-looking couches, TVs and other abandoned furniture on the curbs of Santa Barbara streets, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

The increase in seemingly left-behind eyesores actually indicates residents are taking advantage of a new municipal program offered through MarBorg Industries. City officials say the initiative could even help prevent future illegal dumpings.

For the past year, MarBorg has offered single-family homes two free bulky item pickups instead of one — a change negotiated in a 10-year contract that MarBorg and the city agreed to, effective last July.

For the first time, multiunit complexes were also granted the two-a-year free service, which includes transporting an unlimited amount of items to the recycling facility for sorting and then to the city landfill.

Since the switch, MarBorg has seen a 33-percent increase in the number of annual cleanup requests related to the program that does collections on Mondays and Wednesdays, according to MarBorg business manager Derek Carlson.

MarBorg carried out 7,386 free customer cleanups in the past year, with multifamily customers accounting for 434 of them, Carlson said.

“It’s certainly more beneficial for the jurisdictions,” he said, noting Goleta and other areas also made the change. “They were previously paying for it, so it’s great for the residents.”

MarBorg typically charges $100 to $200 for a pickup, accounting for a $45 collection fee and a landfill disposal charge of $83 per ton, Carlson said.

All illegal dumping collections on city streets and creek beds — thousands annually — MarBorg picks up for free, a condition the company volunteered in its contract with the city.

Carlson said MarBorg performed 1,219 of those in the last year.

Those who discard furniture and other belongings at apartment complexes leave the responsibility for their disposal with that private property owner, according to city code, said Matt Fore, the city’s environmental services manager.

Instead of hauling items away themselves, property owners already paying the garbage bills can use the new program.

Some larger properties are even setting up collection days, asking all tenants to gather unwanted items for pickup.

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has been using the cleanup service once a week for the past two months as annual inspections are done at housing complexes, which typically have high turnover rates.

The new service saved the agency having to pay to send maintenance staff to collect items, said Skip Szymanski, COO and deputy executive director.

Fore thinks the biannual pickups could go a long way to prevent abandonment by locals who either don’t have a truck to transport items themselves or are easily deterred by tipping fees at the dump.

A resident pays $21 to drop off a carload weighing less than 500 pounds to the South Coast Recycling & Transfer Station on Calle Real, said Leslie Wells, solid waste program specialist for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

“All those things we used to see in illegal dump piles we’re seeing on the curb,” Fore said. “A lot of property managers certainly had to deal with it. One of the reasons why we’re seeing more piles is because this is something that the resident arranges with MarBorg.

“It’s actually good news that we’re seeing that. Our bigger message is that it’s available, and we really encourage people to use it.”

Fore encouraged residents requesting the service to clean out their garages or attics to get rid of as much as possible.

Residents can contact MarBorg’s main telephone line to ask for one of their free annual cleanups at 805.963.1852. MarBorg doesn’t take hazardous waste, and picking up electronics requires two separate trucks.

Fore said locals should still call the city if they notice furniture abandoned in the neighborhood for several days on end — just in case.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 