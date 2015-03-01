Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 4:02 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Street Maintenance a Top Priority for Santa Barbarans, City Learns from Public Meetings

Residents press case for infrastructure in more than a dozen gatherings; officials say public-private partnerships also popular

Santa Barbara motorists navigate an obstacle course of traffic cones on lower Chapala Street during a 2013 street maintenance project. According to a recent survey conducted for the city, the public’s top priorities are streets and pavement maintenance. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk file photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | March 1, 2015 | 7:00 p.m.

Maintaining city streets and pavement appears to be a top priority of Santa Barbara residents, according to more than a dozen public meetings city officials held last fall and winter.

Staff had been directed by the City Council to reach out to the public and find out what was most important to residents in the wake of dwindling funds.

The city maintains that the elimination of redevelopment agencies, a decline in federal funding, and less buying power with gas tax revenue have created a gap in funding for community assets like roads and parks.

During last fall and winter, the city hosted 17 different meetings, many of which were open to the general public and others that presented information to specific organizations, the last of which was held Feb. 25.

“We got a lot of good comments and suggestions,” said Nina Johnson, assistant to the city administrator.

She said the top-ranked priorities were streets and pavement maintenance. Following that were upgrades to the police station, as well as sidewalks.

“We also received a lot of suggestions on expanding public-private partnerships,” Johnson said, as well as partnering with businesses and local philanthropists to help projects come to fruition.

Officials also heard many comments that the city should make it easier for people to donate to projects by examining their insurance requirements and municipal codes that might be barriers.

“We’ve done a lot of work in that department already,” Johnson said, adding that the Fire and Parks & Recreation departments already secure equipment through such partnerships.

One of the biggest examples is that of Children’s Library, which is partnering with the Junior League of Santa Barbara and other organizations. 

Construction on that project is under way, Johnson said.

“We want to build on that work and keep expanding,” she said.

On Tuesday, the City Council will be asked to approve a polling consultant to survey residents on how to best pay for the priorities since funding options weren’t covered at all during their previous outreach.

“The poll is going to focus on these projects and confirming interest, and if members of the public are interested in paying a tax or fee,” Johnson said.

Poll results are expected to be presented to the council by May.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

