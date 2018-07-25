Controversial Santa Barbara Street Mixed-Use Project Stalled Again Seeking Final Approval

The project at 800 Santa Barbara St. will have 23 apartments, a parking garage and commercial space

The city's Historic Landmarks Commission told architect Jan Hochhauser to go back to the drawing board one more time before getting final approval on a 23-unit apartment project at 800 Santa Barbara St.

The project has already been approved and even survived an appeal before the Santa Barbara City Council, but the HLC on Wednesday recommended more tweaks to elements of the project's design, everything from the placement of windows, railings, doors and a fountain.

What was supposed to last about one hour, lasted nearly three, in a meeting punctuated by chair William LaVoie barking at Hochhauser when the architect was trying to explain elements of his design.

“Don’t contradict me, please, let me finish,” LaVoie snapped loudly, in a display not common for public meetings.

Earlier in the meeting, LaVoie also told a member of the city's staff not to speak to explain a technical matter, and told Hochhauser, “this is not a discussion.”

Hochhauser told Noozhawk after the meeting that it is unfortunate that applicants are not allowed to explain elements of their design, particularly when a member of the HLC misunderstands the design plans.

The meeting was the latest in years-long controversy over the three-story, 23-unit apartment complex with an underground parking garage.

The site is at the corner Santa Barbara and De la Guerra streets, near El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park and the Santa Barbara Historical Museum in the city’s El Pueblo Viejo District.

The citywide apartment building boom has sparked great debate over growth and development in a city that has long struggled to preserve its past while planning for the future.

Supporters of this project and others being built under the Average Unit-Sized Density Incentive Program say the projects appeal to younger workers who want to live near downtown and prefer to rent rather than own.

Critics contend the projects never provide enough parking for the number of residents living in them, and that since the apartments are not rent-constricted, property owners charge market rate prices, which may not be affordable for people in entry-level positions.

The Santa Barbara Street project calls for the demolition of an existing 1,965-square-foot commercial building to build a 19,179-square-foot mixed-use development with eight studios, 10 one-bedroom units and five two-bedroom units, along with 1,289 square feet of commercial space.

An underground garage will contain 29 parking spaces. About 15 trees will be removed from the property, nine would be retained and three relocated. The developer will plant 17 new trees, according to the plans.

HLC member Bill Mahan said he likes the design of the project.

“I think it has a very nice residential quality to it, which is something we have been looking at in other AUD projects,” Mahan said. “Generally speaking I think the details speak well for this building.”

HLC member Ed Lenvik said he didn't like the windows stacked on top of each other over multiple floors.

“I find that the building lacks that poetry right now,” he said. “What we don't have is that romance and poetry.”

Hochhauser said he plans to return in about one month with the design changes.

