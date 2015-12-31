Santa Barbara Street Sweeping to See Holiday Cancellations in January 2016

Advice

The Street Maintenance division of the Transportation Division reminds citizens that regular street sweeping in residential neighborhoods will be canceled Friday, Jan. 1, 2016, in observance of New Year’s Day, and parking enforcement will also be canceled in the posted street sweeping zones that day.

This primarily affects the upper and lower Mesa neighborhood areas, where regular Friday sweeping would have occurred Jan. 1.

Street sweeping will also be canceled Monday, Jan. 18, 2016, in observance of the Martin Luther King Day holiday, affecting the Samarkand and the Eastside neighborhood areas. Parking enforcement will also be canceled in the posted street sweeping zones that day.

There will be no make-up sweep following this cancellation. The next sweep will occur on the next regularly scheduled sweeping day in each neighborhood.

An announcement of street sweeping cancellations is available on the Street Sweeping Hotline, 805.897.1903, and all of the 2016 street sweeping holiday cancellations are listed on the city website.

— Nick Cabugos is a street maintenance supervisor for the City of Santa Barbara.