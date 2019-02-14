Santa Barbara Strings Artistry of Strings Concert to Benefit Budding Musicians

Santa Barbara Strings Artistry of Strings benefit concert will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 9, in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara. The benefit will provide support to nurture young string musicians and sustain their teaching artists.

Artists appearing will be Mary Beth Woodruff, violin, founder and director of Santa Barbara Strings; Jane Chung, violin; Basil Vendryes, viola; and Andrew Smith, cello.

The program is as follows: Beethoven String Quartet in B-flat major, Op. 18, No. 6; Shostakovich String Quartet No. 7 in F-sharp Minor, Op. 108; and Mendelssohn String Quartet in E-Flat Major, Op. 12.

A complimentary artists’ reception, featuring local wines, will follow the concert.

Tickets for the Artistry of Strings are $40 for adults, $10 for students and are available online, or at the event. For more information, visit santabarbarastrings.org.



The annual event supports Santa Barbara Strings in its mission to nurture young musicians in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties through orchestral experiences and in chamber ensembles.

The weekend of the Artistry of Strings includes a masterclass for Santa Barbara Strings chamber ensembles and an orchestra rehearsal led by guest conductor Basil Vendryes assisted by Jane Chung and Andrew Smith.

Derek Katz, UCSB professor of musicology, will be writing program notes for the event.

“Each year we put together a special concert for our community that showcases masterworks of the string chamber music repertoire to benefit our organization,” said Woodrff.

“Our student body and their families not only get to hear exceptional chamber music performed by educators with whom they now have long-established relationships, but the students then get to work with these teaching artists who are so incredibly generous with their time each year that they come for the Artistry of Strings,” she said.

“We love the farm-to-table feel of this concert with its inclusion of local artists, educators, and fantastic wines from our region donated by the wineries for the event,” she said.

“We continue to strive to provide the highest quality string chamber and orchestral music experience for local young musicians who want to make this kind of music a part of their lives,” Woodruff said.

The Santa Barbara Strings program supports students ages 5-19 in their development with a team of music educators and coaches. There is a professional music educator for every six students in the orchestras, and one for every three-four students in chamber ensembles.

Woodruff’s pedagogical approach for Santa Barbara Strings teaches students following the natural progression of music history from the Renaissance and Baroque eras to contemporary music, with attention to matching repertoire with the technical proficiency of each string ensemble.

The young musicians train through three levels of progressive string orchestras and can participate in chamber music ensembles with their peers. Students have the opportunity to develop high-level sight-reading skills, compose music, and study and perform masterworks each year.

An established teacher and accomplished artist, Woodruff has been on the faculties of the Interlochen Center for the Arts, Songfest International at the Colburn School, and Westmont Academy for Young Artists.

She was professor of violin/viola at the Biola University Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles. She soloed with the Biola Symphony Orchestra on a concert tour of Italy, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, and on tour to China.

She has performed with the Boston Philharmonic, New England Chamber Orchestra, Emmanuel Music of Boston, Jerusalem International Symphony Orchestra Winter Festival in Israel, as well as Santa Barbara Symphony, Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, and Opera Santa Barbara.

Woodruff currently serves on the MIT Educational Council, is the Santa Barbara center representative for the Royal Conservatory of Music Development Program is the concertmaster of the Santa Maria Philharmonic.

Chung performs as soloist, recitalist and chamber musician across the U.S., Europe and Asia. She has collaborated with dance for more than a decade, including as resident musician and composer for Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance and with choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui.

In 2009, she premiered and managed Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet's first project with live music, a collaboration for which her playing was praised as "excellent," and continues performing with the company.

With the aid of a Yale AlumniVentures grant, she has developed and premiered numerous dance repertoire across the Northeast. Chung performs on a 1782 Joseph and Antonius Gagliano violin.

Vendryes has been principal violist of the Colorado Symphony Orchestra since 1993. He is a former member of the San Francisco Symphony, the New York Philharmonic and the Rochester Philharmonic orchestras.

As violist with the Aurora String Quartet (1986-95), he performed extensively and has recorded the complete Mendelssohn Quartets for Naxos.

He currently serves on the faculties of the University of Denver Lamont School of Music; Castleman Quartet Program in Fredonia, N.Y.; Green Valley Music Festival in Las Vegas; and the Interharmony International Music Festival in Tuscany, Italy.

He is also founder/director of the Colorado Young Sinfonia. Vendryes plays on a rare Italian viola made in 1887 by Carlo Cerruti.

Smith is an associate professor of music at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he performs regularly as a member of The Cerberus Trio.

He is a member of the Camerata Deiá, a group founded in 2001 to be the resident ensemble with The Festival Internacional de Deiá , a summer festival in Mallorca, Spain. He is a founding member of The Adriatic Chamber Music Festival, a summer music program in southern Italy.

For two years, Smith was principal cellist with the West Virginia Symphony, where he was in residence with the Montani String Quartet.

He has won several awards, including first prize in the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation competition in Santa Barbara, and an Esperia Foundation grant to study with Hungarian cellist Csaba Oncay at the Liszt Academy in Budapest.

In the fall of 2008, he joined the Las Vegas Philharmonic as principal cellist.

— Ana Papakhian for Santa Barbara Strings.