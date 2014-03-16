Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 6:56 pm | A Few Clouds 69º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Strings Sets 2014 Spring Concert

By Peggy Rogers for the Santa Barbara Strings | March 16, 2014 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Strings’ three progressive tiers of string ensembles will present an impressive array of pieces from the Baroque and beyond, including Edvard Grieg’s Holberg Suite and a Pietro Antonio Locatelli Concerto Grosso, at its free 2014 Spring Concert in May.

Concerto competition winners will be presenting the Antonio Lucio Vivaldi’s Concerto for Two Cellos and featured violin soloist, Joshelle Conley, will perform “Summer” from both the Vivaldi and Piazzolla Four Seasons.

“Storytelling with Strings Attached: The Seasons” is an original composition for a full-string orchestra featuring student composers, illustrators and poets and will be premiered with screen-projected illustrations and narration.

Santa Barbara Strings trains, nurtures and inspires young musicians by delving into the rich repertoire of the String Orchestra. Created by artistic director Mary Beth Woodruff, the sophisticated program trains students through progressive string orchestras and the Chamber Ensemble Program studying masterworks composers from the Baroque to Modern Period.

The Santa Barbara Strings’ Spring Concert will take place at 4 p.m. May 17 at Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road in Montecito. Admission is free and families are most welcome.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Strings and/or to support this excellent classical music education program.

— Peggy Rogers represents the Santa Barbara Strings.

