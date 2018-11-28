Santa Barbara Strings to Perform Winter Chamber Recital and Winter Concert

Santa Barbara Strings will present a Winter Chamber Recital and the 10th annual Winter Concert on Sunday, Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 16, respectively. The music events will feature some 50 participants from area elementary, junior high, high schools and home schools.

The Dec. 9 Winter Chamber Recital will be at 3 p.m. at The Samarkand, 2550 Treasure Drive. Admission is free. The program includes classical, romantic and contemporary works performed by participants ages 5-19

The Dec. 16 Winter Concert is at 6 p.m. at Hahn Hall, 1070 Fairway Road. Adult admission is $10 at the door; those under age 18 can attend for free.

For more information, visit santabarbarastrings.org.

Guest artist Bill Williams will perform on trumpet, in Tartini’s “Concerto for Trumpet in D Major,” conducted by Mary Beth Woodruff, founder/artistic director of Santa Barbara Strings.

“It is a pleasure to welcome professional trumpeter Bill Williams from our community to join our Vivace ensemble of advanced string musicians in Tartini's ‘Concerto for Trumpet in D Major,’ ” said Woodruff.

“The program concludes with a combined, large string ensemble performing traditional holiday favorites,” she said.

A comprehensive classical music program for young string players, Santa Barbara Strings offers young musicians experience in string orchestras and chamber music ensembles.

The program supports students ages 5-19 in their development with a team of music educators and coaches. There is a professional music educator for every six students in the orchestras, and one for every three-four students in chamber ensembles.

Woodruff’s pedagogical approach for Santa Barbara Strings teaches students following the natural progression of music history from the Renaissance and Baroque eras to contemporary music, with attention paid to matching repertoire with the technical proficiency of each string ensemble.

The young musicians train through three levels of progressive string orchestras and can participate in chamber music ensembles with their peers. The students have the opportunity to develop high-level sight-reading skills, compose music, and study and perform masterworks each year.

Woodruff founded Santa Barbara Strings in 2009. A teacher and artist, she has been on the faculties of the Interlochen Center for the Arts, Songfest International at the Colburn School, and the Westmont Academy for Young Artists.

Now concertmaster of the Santa Maria Philharmonic, Woodruff was professor of violin/viola at the Biola University Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles. She soloed with the Biola Symphony Orchestra on a concert tour of Italy, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, and on tour to China.

She has performed with the Boston Philharmonic, New England Chamber Orchestra, Emmanuel Music of Boston, Jerusalem International Symphony Orchestra Winter Festival in Israel, Santa Barbara Symphony, Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, and Opera Santa Barbara.

Woodruff earned her master’s in volin performance at Carnegie Mellon University following undergraduate studies at the New England Conservatory of Music and Massachusetts Institute of Technology in music and chemistry.

Williams has performed as principal trumpet and soloist with orchestras and festivals internationally. His has done a range of performances, recordings and tours with major orchestras including San Francisco Symphony, Berner Symphonie-Orchester and other orchestras in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

He has served as a faculty member at the Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara, and performs as solo trumpet of the Gstaad/Menuhin Festival Orchestra in Gstaad, Switzerland.

— Ana Papakhian for Santa Barbara Strings.

