Santa Barbara Student Performs at Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Norway

Santa Barbara 11-year-old Lila Woodard performed with her Le Petit Cirque Co. at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert on Monday in Oslo, Norway.

Lila is the contortionist in the orange and yellow costume who appears to the left of the blond girl​.

Lila, who is a featured performer in the company, is a sixth-grader at Vieja Valley Elementary School.

Lila also was selected to represent the group at a press conference. Click here to view her speaking (John Legend is to the left of her).

The concert, headlined by Legend, was hosted by actor David Oyelowo (who played Dr. King in the film Selma) and performed in front of a crowd of 10,000​. The annual concert honors the winners of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Click here for more information about the concert. Lila is pictured in the photo on the front page.

Le Petit Cirque is an all-kid humanitarian circus company that has performed all over the world. Most recently, Lila and Le Petit Cirque were featured on NBC’s Little Big Shots with Steve Harvey.