Santa Barbara High Junior Maria DeAngelis Receives Award for Aspirations in Computing

The National Center for Women & Information Technology selected 35 national winners for the 2015 Award for Aspirations in Computing, and Santa Barbara High School junior Maria DeAngelis is on that list.

The 35 winners were selected from 2,691 applicants, representing all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and overseas military bases.

Wednesday's announcement noted, “The NCWIT Award for Aspirations in Computing recognize young women for their aptitude and aspirations in technology and encourages their continued interest in computing, but it is more than just an award. These women become a support system for each other, regularly seeking advice, ideas and direction from their peers.”

On March 7, the 2015 winners will be recognized at the Bank of America Technology Stars of the Future Showcase and Awards Ceremony in Charlotte, N.C.

DeAngelis is very excited as this will be her first trip to that part of the country. Each winner will receive a $500 cash prize, laptop computer and two engraved trophies, one for her and one for her school.

In addition to her high school academic course load, DeAngelis provides homework tutoring for younger children; volunteers as a tutor at the downtown public library for four to eight hours per week; serves on the board of the Santa Barbara High School Robotics Club; and takes a computer programming course at Santa Barbara City College. She is enrolled in Advanced Placement (AP) biology, AP calculus, AP chemistry, and computer programming.

In her class of more than 20 computer science students, there are three females.

“I’m really excited to get the recognition," DeAngelis said. "I’m in a class of guys and there are only a few girls.”

— Barbara Keyani is a communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.