Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 11:11 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara High Junior Maria DeAngelis Receives Award for Aspirations in Computing

By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | December 19, 2014 | 12:00 p.m.

Maria DeAngelis
Maria DeAngelis

The National Center for Women & Information Technology selected 35 national winners for the 2015 Award for Aspirations in Computing, and Santa Barbara High School junior Maria DeAngelis is on that list.

The 35 winners were selected from 2,691 applicants, representing all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and overseas military bases.

Wednesday's announcement noted, “The NCWIT Award for Aspirations in Computing recognize young women for their aptitude and aspirations in technology and encourages their continued interest in computing, but it is more than just an award. These women become a support system for each other, regularly seeking advice, ideas and direction from their peers.”

On March 7, the 2015 winners will be recognized at the Bank of America Technology Stars of the Future Showcase and Awards Ceremony in Charlotte, N.C.

DeAngelis is very excited as this will be her first trip to that part of the country. Each winner will receive a $500 cash prize, laptop computer and two engraved trophies, one for her and one for her school.

In addition to her high school academic course load, DeAngelis provides homework tutoring for younger children; volunteers as a tutor at the downtown public library for four to eight hours per week; serves on the board of the Santa Barbara High School Robotics Club; and takes a computer programming course at Santa Barbara City College. She is enrolled in Advanced Placement (AP) biology, AP calculus, AP chemistry, and computer programming.

In her class of more than 20 computer science students, there are three females.

“I’m really excited to get the recognition," DeAngelis said. "I’m in a class of guys and there are only a few girls.”

— Barbara Keyani is a communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 