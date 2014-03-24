2 Students from Santa Barbara Make Dean’s List at Berklee College of Music

Students Sean Dishman and Jason Hahs, both from Santa Barbara, have earned placement on the Dean's List at the Berklee College of Music for the fall semester of the 2013 academic year.

The Berklee curriculum focuses on practical career preparation for today's music industry.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a full-time student must achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or above; a part-time student must achieve a grade point average of 3.6 or above.

