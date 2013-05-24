Santa Barbara Students Graduate from Whitman College

About 350 degrees were conferred during Whitman College’s commencement ceremony last Sunday in front of an estimated crowd of 4,000 family members, faculty, staff and guests.

The event was held on the scenic South Lawn of Whitman’s Memorial Building, and crowned a celebratory weekend of activities, including the 50-year reunion of the Class of 1963 and the college’s traditional Baccalaureate ceremony. English comedian Eric Idle, a founding member of Monty Python, served as the commencement speaker.

Danielle Broida of Santa Barbara has graduated from Whitman College with a bachelor of arts degree in environmental humanities. Broida is a 2009 graduate of Santa Barbara High School.

William Stark of Santa Barbara has graduated from Whitman College with a bachelor of arts degree in biochemistry, biophysics and molecular biology and a minor in Japanese. Stark is a 2009 graduate of Santa Barbara High School.

