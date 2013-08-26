Thousands of South Coast Students Head Back to School

Monroe Elementary in Santa Barbara is just one of many campuses resuming classes this week

Thousands of students headed back to school Monday all over the South Coast.

At Monroe Elementary School on the Mesa, Principal Celeste Darga welcomed students as they walked in to find their new classrooms. Families parked all over the neighborhood to walk their children into class, and Monroe’s Parent Teacher Association provided free coffee to parents.

Darga said she was excited to start the year and greet all of the returning students and new families.

The city’s Parks & Recreation Department handed out applications for the Recreational After-school Program at the drop-off spot so parents could sign up their students in time for the first session.

All of the Santa Barbara Unified School District schools started class Monday, as did the schools in the Goleta Union School District, Carpinteria Unified School District and Hope Elementary School District.

Marymount and Montecito Union School also start classes this week, while Cold Spring School and Laguna Blanca both start next week.

The streets are packed with yellow school buses and more Metropolitan Transit District buses this week, since college students are back at class, too. Santa Barbara City College and Westmont College both started Monday while UCSB’s fall quarter doesn’t start until Sept. 26.

