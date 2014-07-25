3 Santa Barbara Students Make the Dean’s List at California Lutheran University

The following local residents were among 745 students who made the Dean's List at California Lutheran University for the spring semester.
» Zachary Torres of Santa Barbara is an undeclared major.
» Rene Silverman of Santa Barbara is a religion major.
» Grace Spadoro of Santa Barbara is a business administration major.
Students qualify for the Dean's List by maintaining a 3.6 grade point average in their academic subjects.
CLU is a selective university based in Thousand Oaks, with additional centers in Oxnard, Woodland Hills, Santa Maria and Berkeley. With an enrollment of 4,300 students, CLU offers undergraduate and graduate programs within the College of Arts and Sciences, School of Management, Graduate School of Education, Graduate School of Psychology and Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary. Members of the CLU student body come from across the nation and around the world and represent a diversity of faiths and cultures.
