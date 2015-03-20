Santa Barbara Students Unite for Concert Benefiting Severely Burned 14-Year-Old Jacob Keefer

Santa Barbara students and community members will unite April 11 at local skateboard park, Skater’s Point to show support for Santa Barbara Junior High School eighth grader Jacob Keefer, who was severely burned in an accident in February. Unite4Jacob is a benefit with live music and appearances by professional skaters, surfers and sports personalities.

Local teens first learned of Jacob’s injuries through #pray4jacob posts on instagram and other social media. The outpouring of concern and prayers was the inspiration to create an event to unite and heal the community while continuing to show support for their classmate, teammate and friend.

One of Jacob’s former baseball teammates brought up the idea to do a benefit concert for him at Skater’s Point and the concept of Unite4Jacob was born. “It turns out another parent who was touched by this story had a similar idea,” said Ed Cavazos.

“We both reached out to some folks in town who we knew could make this happen quickly and here we are. Jacob is a great kid and it’s a bad situation. Our hope is to make this event about healing as well as education, and to use the power of social media in a positive way to get the word out.”

Jacob is well known in the community through his participation in baseball, basketball, football, surfing and East Beach’s Junior Lifeguards program. Jacob was also a regular at Skater’s Point. An open-microphone between band performances will allow friends, parents, coaches, teachers, and the public to share stories about Jacob and express words of hope. The event will be recorded and sent to Jacob. Raising funds helps ensure Jacob’s mother, Kristen, can stay by his side throughout his recovery.

#Unite4Jacob is free for community members of all ages and will start at 1 p.m. April 11 at Skater's Point on Cabrillo Boulevard. A FundMe site has been set up to receive community donations.

#Unite4Jacob can be followed through social media including Instagram, Facebook and Vine.

— Ed Cavasos is an organizer for Unite4Jacob.