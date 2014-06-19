Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 5:04 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Studio Artists Announces 2014 Board of Directors

By Kelly Kapaun for Santa Barbara Studio Artists | June 19, 2014 | 11:51 a.m.

Francis Scorzelli, board president

The Santa Barbara Studio Artists is pleased to announce Francis Scorzelli as its new board president.

Scorzelli specializes in paintings with oils, sands and other materials that create colorful layers. He has participated in numerous solo and group shows in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. George, Utah and Santa Barbara. He currently lives in a loft in downtown Santa Barbara to continue practicing reflective painting.

Dorothy Churchill-Johnson, board secretary

The Santa Barbara Studio Artists is pleased to announce Dorothy Churchill-Johnson as its new board secretary.

Churchill-Johnson graduated from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and has been a working artist in Santa Barbara since 1976. In 2006, she was invited to have a solo exhibition at The Gallery of Modern Artin Ekaterinburgh, Russia.

Her style combines realism and abstraction to make ordinary objects into visual extremes. This style has been described as "Georgia O'Keefe meets Salvador Dali." Her work has been collected by museums, major corporations, fine hotels, hospitals and many private collectors nationally and internationally. She has also completed several commissions, including Ross Pharmaceuticals in Columbus, Ohio; Las Ventanas el Paraiso in Los Cabos, Mexico; and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Her work can also be found in the permanent collections of The Bakersfield Museum of Art.

Karin Aggeler, membership chair

The Santa Barbara Studio Artists is pleased to announce Karin Aggeler as its new chair of membership for its board.

Aggeler moved to Santa Barbara from Munich, Germany, in 1963 and has participated in the Santa Barbara art community as a career potter since then. Her ceramics have been sold in shops and galleries throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. She was also the arts and crafts coordinator and ceramics teacher at the Braille Institute for 14 years.

After a successful career in ceramics, she has returned to her first true love, painting and has rediscovered how this medium opens up artistic expression. She aims to create works that embrace the visions and experiences of the viewer. Her work is shown in galleries in California and Santa Fe, N.M.

Jamee Aubrey, exhibition committee board member

The Santa Barbara Studio Artists is pleased to announce Jamee Aubrey as a new exhibition committee board member.

Aubrey was raised in Santa Barbara and graduated from San Marcos High School. She received a bachelor of fine arts degree from the University of Washington, and spent an additional three years studying at Art Center College of Design in Pasadena.

She dedicated the next 20 years to raising her son and running a silkscreen and manufacturing business in Portland, Ore. After selling her business, she moved to Santa Barbara and began painting full time.

Aubrey has been involved with adult education, the Goleta Valley Art Association, the Los Padres Watercolor Society, the Printmakers Guild and Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment, where she served as vice president and publicity chair. She also teaches private art lessons and has given workshops through the Santa Barbara Art Association.

Judy Nienow, exhibition committee board member

The Santa Barbara Studio Artists is pleased to announce Judy Nienow as a new exhibition committee board member.

Nienow was born in Santa Barbara, and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from UCSB with a degree in English literature. She then went on to receive her master’s degree from UCSB.

Nienow is a self-taught artist and has experience with watercolor wildlife paintings, collage, acrylics and oils. However, she now primarily focuses on realist oil paintings. In 2000, she formed 2 Nienows Studio with her husband, Warner.

Her narrative realist and “scarydoll” oils have been shown in New York City, France and in Los Angeles with LACMA-ARSG.

Warner Nienow, exhibition committee board member

The Santa Barbara Studio Artists is pleased to announce Warner Nienow as a new exhibition committee board member.

Nienow was born in Milwaukee, Wis., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin. After graduating, he worked as an engineer and software manager at General Motors, but still enjoyed painting part time.

Nienow received three years of private training from Claude Buck, a master of poetic realism from 1968-1971. After his training, Nienow followed Buck’s classic technique of monochrome underpainting and color over-glazing with subject matter. However, Nienow was later drawn to urban landscapes and has been printing in that style ever since.

Nienow’s nocturnes, urbanscapes and industrial subjects have been shown at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, in New York City, France and at LACMA-ARSG. In 2004, he won the Santa Barbara County Arts Fund’s award for individual accomplishment in oil painting. He now runs 2 Nienow Studio of Art with his wife, Judy, in Santa Barbara.

Ruth Ellen Hoag, tour information committee board member

The Santa Barbara Studio Artists is pleased to announce Ruth Ellen Hoag as its new tour information committee board member.

Hoag graduated as a French horn major from the Manhattan School of Music and spent almost 30 years in the music business. After her music career, Hoag started painting and discovered a new passion. Her painting styles vary with some capturing movement and others lending themselves to animated surfaces.

Her work has been awarded many national and international exhibitions, including medaling in American Watercolor Society in 2011. She also won top honors at San Diego Watercolor Society's International Exhibition in 2012 and recently earned a coveted Signature status from National Watercolor Society. Her work can be found in numerous books and magazines, including Watercolor Artists and Palette Magazine. For the past several years, Hoag has juried exhibitions and demonstrated her work for organizations around California.

Sara Lytle, advertising chair

The Santa Barbara Studio Artists is pleased to announce Sara Lytle as its new advertising chair for its board.

Lytle specializes in mixed media on canvas and prefers palette knives and finger-painting over brushes. She was born in Arkansas, and later lived in Texas and Oklahoma, where she taught herself to paint. Lytle graduated from the University of Kansas with a bachelor of fine arts degree in textile design and began a career in fiber arts and event design. In 1980, Lytle returned to painting and has been painting in her Santa Barbara studio ever since.

Her work has been shown in various galleries throughout Santa Barbara County, Las Vegas, Oklahoma, Washington and New York.

Santa Barbara Studio Artists is a nonprofit organization of professional artists whose goal is to promote Santa Barbara as an arts destination. The group will hold its 13th annual Open Studios Tour on Aug. 23-24, and also offers year-round studio visit opportunities.

For more information and tickets, click here or call 805.280.9178.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Santa Barbara Studio Artists.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 