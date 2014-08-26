Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 12:07 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Studio Artists Open Their Doors to Visitors for Annual Tour

By Kelly Kapaun for Santa Barbara Studio Artists | August 26, 2014 | 5:59 a.m.

Santa Barbara Studio Artists celebrated their 13th annual Open Studios Tour with an opening reception at the Corridan Gallery.

The Santa Barbara Studio Artists, a local nonprofit dedicated to raising the profile of Santa Barbara as a destination for the arts, presents this unique annual "self-guided driving tour" including locations in Montecito, Santa Barbara, Goleta and north through Santa Barbara’s wine country to Buellton.

The Santa Barbara Studio Artists Open Studios Tour features a treasure trove of world-class original visual art and access to Santa Barbara’s leading artists’ private studios. The two-day event steers visitors to artists’ studios through the stunning back roads, charming neighborhoods and estates of one of the most beautiful coastal cities in the world.

Tour guests discovered an award-winning wonderland of landscape, contemporary, and figurative painting, as well as sculpture and assemblage.

In 2013, the organization also launched a Year-Round Visits program. Subject to the availability of the artist, some artist members are opening their studios, at very short notice, to individuals and groups who may wish for a private visit. For more information, click here.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Santa Barbara Studio Artists.

 

