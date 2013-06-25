Santa Barbara Studio Artists Welcomes New Board Officers, Members

Santa Barbara Studio Artists has announced new board officers and members.

Santa Barbara Studio Artists is a nonprofit, juried organization of professional fine artists dedicated to raising the profile of Santa Barbara as a destination for the arts.

The 12th annual Open Studios Tour will take place throughout Santa Barbara on Aug. 24-25. For more information, click here or call 805.280.9178.

Barbara McIntyre, board president

Santa Barbara Studio Artists is pleased to announce Barbara McIntyre as its new board president. McIntyre has been a Santa Barbara Studio Artists board member since 2012. She brings her vast array of thought-provoking artwork to Santa Barbara Studio Artists’ diverse professional membership.

McIntyre specializes in mixed-media collage, assemblage and sculptures. Her interest in the mechanics of her art stems from her childhood exposure to wood and machine shops along with plastic fabrication in her parents’ factory. Many of her pieces reference the human or animal body with materials that have either been collected or purchased over time.

McIntyre, who resides in Carpinteria and has lived much of her life in Santa Barbara, received her bachelor of fine arts degree from UCSB. She is a member of Collage Artists of America and has had shows throughout the United States and internationally, including exhibitions in Berlin and Tokyo.

Other Elected Board Officers

» Betsy Gallery, events and year-round visits

» Holli Harmon, secretary

» Francine Kirsch, tour information

» Pamela Larsson-Toscher, exhibitions

» Patti Post, advertising and promotions

» Kimberly Pratt, membership

» Barbara Shaw, treasurer

» Francis Scorzelli advisor/consultant to the board

» Peter Worsley advisor/consultant to advertising and promotions

Patricia Post, board member

Santa Barbara Studio Artists is pleased to announce Patricia Post as a new board member. Post works as a full-time professional artist following her career as a teacher.

While spending 41 years as an educator, mainly at Ventura High School, Post taught a vast range of courses, including dance, creative writing, visual arts, geography, painting, bookmaking, 2D and 3D design, computer graphics, illustration, film, sculpture and parade float construction. She also spent three years working as a teacher for children with mental health issues through the Santa Barbara County Mental Health Program.

Post is also a member of Santa Barbara Art Association, Student Art Fund, Santa Barbara Printmakers, Ojai Center for the Arts, Buenaventura Art Association, 2nd City Art Council Gallery, Studio Channel Islands Art Center, Long Beach Arts Gallery and Focus on the Masters. Post has received a number of awards of recognition including the Bravo and Otis Award for Excellence in Fine Arts Education. She has also been awarded Teacher of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in the Arts, Ventura Living Treasure and Creative Teacher of the Year.

Kimberly Pratt, board member

Santa Barbara Studio Artists is pleased to announce Kimberly Pratt as a new board member. As an artist, Pratt enjoys experimenting with mixed-media materials and colors, shapes and textures, including a unique fused glass process. Pratt is also serving on the 2013 Annual Open Studios Tour committee.

After teaching art for many years on the East Coast, Pratt retired to Santa Barbara to pursue her own artwork. While teaching, she also ran a clay and glass program for a prestigious East Coast private school.

Pratt is a member of SCAPE (Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment), Santa Barbara Sculptors Guild, California Art Club, Santa Barbara Art Association and the Santa Barbara Abstract Art Association and is a signature member of International Society of Acrylic Painters.

With work that can be found in galleries and private collections locally and around the country, including the White House Christmas decoration collection, Pratt is exploring adding 3D elements into paintings. She is interested in imbuing a sense of spirituality and universality.

Francine Kirsch, board member

Santa Barbara Studio Artists is pleased to announce Francine Kirsch as a new board member. A Santa Barbara Studio Artists member since 2008, sculptor Kirsch has more than 30 years of artistic experience as a student and teacher.

Beginning her artistic career as a student at Santa Barbara City College, Kirsch discovered a passion for clay that led her to spend time in Japan focusing extensively on ceramic studies.

Kirsch has held numerous positions with the California Sculptors Symposium, including show coordinator, teacher, committee and board member. She has taught ceramics and yoga using both experiences as personal inspirations for her own creative projects.

Kirsch’s work features reoccurring themes of harmonious lines found in nature. She has participated in diverse regional and international group shows in the United States, New Zealand and Korea, and has shown her work in numerous galleries. She has also had exhibitions in Japan and her work is in private collections all over the world. In addition to being a member of the Santa Barbara Studio Artists, Kirsch is also a member of the Santa Barbara Sculptors Guild and a past co-president of the organization.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing Santa Barbara Studio Artists.