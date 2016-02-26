Santa Barbara Soccer Stuns Top-Ranked Paramount to Reach Semifinals

Boys Soccer

Brandon Sanchez scores two goals and adds an assist, as Dons rally from an early 1-0 deficit for 3-2 victory

Brandon Sanchez and the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team are playing with a refuse-to-lose mentality.

Paramount, the top-seeded team in Division 1 of the CIF-Southern Section, the No. 1 team in the state and the fifth-ranked team in the country, learned just how good the Dons are playing when it came into Peabody Stadium on Friday for a quarterfinal game.

Sanchez scored two goals and had an assist, and Santa Barbara overcame an early 1-0 deficit and upset Paramount, 3-2, before a boisterous crowd in the final game at Peabody.

It was a tremendous performance by the Dons, who advance to Tuesday’s Division 1 semifinals at Los Alamitos, a 4-1 winner of Ventura on Friday.

“Pure gut check,” Dons coach Todd Heil said of his team’s play. “According to (online soccer site) Top Drawer Soccer, we’re playing the No. 5 team in the country, No. 1 in California, obviously No. 1 in our division. They’ve lost once, they’ve given up 11 goals coming in. As we told the boys yesterday and today, and we just kept reminding them, ‘We have nothing to lose. We are not supposed to win this game.’"

Santa Barbara (21-5-3) put forth a stellar effort against a fast and skilled team.

“There was nothing to be fearful of and I think that showed after they scored, because we didn’t stop,” said Heil

After Oliver Meza drilled a goal for Paramount in the sixth minute, Santa Barbara never let down and withstood several more Paramount attacks. The Dons were rewarded for their effort by getting a goal from the red-hot Sanchez to go into halftime tied 1-1.

“I think getting out of here at halftime tied was crucial to our confidence,” said Heil.

“That just gave us hope,” said Sanchez. “From there on, we felt anything could happen.”

The goal came after Eduardo Reveles got his head on a long free kick into the penalty area. The ball was deflected out to Sanchez and he hit a bouncing shot that eluded a diving Paramount goalkeeper Oscar Sierra at the far post in the 33rd minute.

“I didn’t hit very hard. I think it was the ‘Peabody Bounce.’ That’s what we call it, and it bounced over the goalkeeper,” Sanchez said.

The fans showed their appreciation for Santa Barbara’s performance by giving the team a loud ovation as it left the field at halftime.

At halftime, Heil pointed out to his team it had everything going their way in the second half. The Dons had only two less shots (8-6) than Paramount in the first half.

“If you had told me that, I would have thought you were crazy because this team scored so many goals and given up only 11.”

Sanchez set up the go-ahead goal five minutes into the second half. He hit a free kick to Sloan Hanson, who headed the ball on goal. Sierra made the save but couldn’t hold the rebound and Sloan followed and poked it in for a 2-1 lead.

Sanchez and the Dons stunned the Pirates (20-2-3) with a third goal in the 51st minute. This one was a jaw-dropper. Freshman Brandon Garcia held the ball against pressure and laid it off for Sanchez on the right wing. Sanchez smashed a screaming left-footed volley that swerved into the far-post side netting for a stunning 3-1 advantage.

“He’s special,” Heil said of the Loyola Marymount-bound Sanchez, who had a hat trick in the second-round win at Santa Margarita. “The playoffs are where the big players show up and Brandon Sanchez has definitely showed up in these last two games.”

Sanchez now has five goals in his last two playoff games.

“It feels great,” Sanchez said about the upset win. “They’re the best team in the state and we’re No. 8, but it’s the playoffs, anything can happen.”

Sanchez said the coaches told him to attack more in the playoffs. “I knew that (Paramount) played with two defenders, so we switched the triangle around — we went at them. I didn’t defend as much as I should have, but we had to gamble.”

It now was up to the Santa Barbara defense to hold off the high-scoring Pirates. The Dons conceded one goal in the 69th minute on a great individual effort by Christian Perez, but that was it. Goalkeeper Juan Santana saved a flick header by Perez in the 74th minute and the defense thwarted other advances on goal to preserve one of the best wins in the rich history of Santa Barbara soccer.

Heil said his defense gave Paramount the treatment opponents usually dish out against the Dons.

“Teams like to interrupt us and they like to be disruptive, and they like to get in and be physical. Our comment to the boys was why don’t we be that disruptive team during this playoff run? We did it at Santa Margarita and we did it today,” he said.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal