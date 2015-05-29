Santa Barbara Summer Camp Aims to Teach Youths How to Be Financially Responsible Adults

This summer kids in Santa Barbara County and around California will learn the ins and outs of creating financial freedom at our local Camp Millionaire and Moving Out! for Teen camps. Attendees learn everything from budgeting and investing in assets to how to rent their first apartments and get their first jobs.

Camp Millionaire and Moving Out are offered by Creative Wealth International, which started teaching personal finance summer camps for kids and teens in a fun, unique, camp-like setting in Santa Barbara in 2002 with 39 kids stuffed into a room at a local Boys and Girls Club. Since then, they have become the provider of the popular financial education curriculums, Camp Millionaire and The Money Game, sold all over the United States and Internationally.

Using an experiential, active money simulation curriculum makes learning about money fun!

Camp Millionaire emphasizes immediately useful money management principles and habits for ages 10 to 14. Moving Out! for ages 14 to 19 teaches teens about money and what it takes to move out and live on their own. Using accelerated learning techniques, group activities, role-playing and games, attendees explore popular beliefs about money and then learn the information and tools they need to grow up to be financially free.

The curriculum focuses on time-tested money management principles and habits such as Paying Yourself First, Put Your Money to Work for You and Only Borrow Money When It Makes You Money. They learn that investing in assets that produce passive income is the key to becoming financially free and the way they go out into the world to do a lot of good!

"As kids, most of us weren’t taught about money so we don’t have a clue what to do with it as adults. By creating a fun, game-filled, experiential, learning environment, Creative Wealth’s goal is to create future generations of adults who value financial security and freedom over social status," said Elisabeth Donati, creator of the program and author of The Ultimate Allowance, Rocks to Riches and The Money Jars: Your Magical Money Management System.

For more information on Creative Wealth’s summer money camps or its financial education curriculums, click here, email [email protected] or call 805.957.1024. Scholarships are available for every program.

— Elisabeth Donati represents Creative Wealth International.