Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 12:35 pm | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara’s Summer Solstice Turns into a Sci-Fi Thriller for Thousands of Spectators

Annual parade draws an estimated 100,000 visitors as colorful costumes and elaborate floats dance up State Street

Elaborate floats were out of this world during Saturday’s annual Summer Solstice Parade in downtown Santa Barbara.
Elaborate floats were out of this world during Saturday’s annual Summer Solstice Parade in downtown Santa Barbara. (Fritz Olenberger / www.olenberger.com)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | June 20, 2015 | 6:45 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

People-powered floats and outrageous costumes invaded State Street on Saturday afternoon for Santa Barbara’s annual Summer Solstice Parade.

An estimated 100,000 spectators were expected to pack the sidewalks this year to celebrate Summer Solstice, which brings the longest day of the year and the start of the summer season, which begins Sunday.

Saturday’s parade theme was “Sci Fi,” and volunteers spent a lot of time finishing up costumes and elaborate floats in the official solstice workshop over the last week.

Festivities started Friday and continue through Sunday with booths, food and live music at Alameda Park, 1400 Santa Barbara St.

Events are planned until 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Click here for a full Summer Solstice event schedule.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

(Urban Hikers video)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 