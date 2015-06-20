Santa Barbara’s Summer Solstice Turns into a Sci-Fi Thriller for Thousands of Spectators

Annual parade draws an estimated 100,000 visitors as colorful costumes and elaborate floats dance up State Street

People-powered floats and outrageous costumes invaded State Street on Saturday afternoon for Santa Barbara’s annual Summer Solstice Parade.

An estimated 100,000 spectators were expected to pack the sidewalks this year to celebrate Summer Solstice, which brings the longest day of the year and the start of the summer season, which begins Sunday.

Saturday’s parade theme was “Sci Fi,” and volunteers spent a lot of time finishing up costumes and elaborate floats in the official solstice workshop over the last week.

Festivities started Friday and continue through Sunday with booths, food and live music at Alameda Park, 1400 Santa Barbara St.

Events are planned until 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

