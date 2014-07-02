Santa Barbara Summerfest Set for July 12 in La Mesa Park

The Mesa in Santa Barbara is a local treasure, so come join your friends and neighbors for Santa Barbara Summerfest from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 12 in La Mesa Park.

Enjoy live music from bands, including Spencer the Gardener, the Mesa Jazz Ensemble, Tequila Mockingbird and much more.

Bring your dog and enter the doggie in disguise costume contest. There will be local artists, children's activities, a bounce house, food trucks and more.

So on July 12, support our community and have some fun at the Santa Barbara Summerfest at La Mesa Park, just down from Lazy Acres.

The event is sponsored by the Mesa Business Association, Giovanni’s, Gabe Venturelli & Associates, Good Energy Renewables, Josh B. Kane, Edward Jones Investments, First Crescent Designs, Path Igniter, Investec, Union Bank and American Riviera Bank.