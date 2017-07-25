Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 1:32 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara’s Sundial Studios Exhibit Frames Work of Artists with Disabilities

Sundial Studios in Santa Barbara threw a reception for its latest show by local artists. (Julia Lee / Noozhawk photo)
By Julia Lee, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | July 25, 2017 | 1:45 p.m.

More than 20 artists proudly displayed their work during an opening art reception last week for Sundial Studios, a program of United Cerebral Palsy.

Guests enjoyed mingling, looking at the artwork and enjoying refreshments while listening to live music.

Sundial Studios is part of UCP Work Inc., which provides services for people with mental and physical disabilities and helps people find jobs, said Jacob Allio, the studio art director.

“The shows were kind of more sporadic before but now we’re having them every two months,” he told Noozhawk.

Five days a week, the program teaches art to people with disabilities, and classes are also available for people without disabilities who can pay for the course.

“We’re featuring the work that the artist did over the past 12 weeks,” Allio said of the latest show at Sundial Studios, at 715 Kimball St. in Santa Barbara. 

“They sign up for watercolor classes, collage classes, acrylic, studio painting classes, and we have a teacher every day. When we sell the art, half of it goes back to the program to sustain the program and the other half goes right back to the artist.”

Brian MacLaren, one of the teachers, said he used to make stained glass windows before making the transition to watercolor art.

“It’s been rewarding and really challenging too at times,” he said. “I’m new to teaching art.”

Artist Kyle Allan showed off one of his drawings at the show, saying he also loves to do tile work.

Artist Kyle Allan shows off the art piece he created during the 12-week class he took at Sundial Studios. (Julia Lee / Noozhawk photo)

Sculptor Joe Colunga said his piece — one of Jesus Christ praying — was inspired by the church.

“I think of how he was praying and what a miracle he is, truly,” Colunga said. “I’m so blessed to have him in my heart and him actually laying down here in display.”

Noozhawk intern Julia Lee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

