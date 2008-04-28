Santa Barbara Sunrise Rotary Honors El Puente’s Gabriel Angeles

{mosimage}

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise has honored El Puente Community School student Gabriel Angeles with the Santa Barbara Sunrise Rotary Student of the Month award for April.

The award is given to students who have demonstrated outstanding academic and personal achievement and who are nominated by their teachers. Gabriel received an engraved plaque with the message, “Hard work and dedication have served you well. You will continue to succeed in the pursuit of your future goals.”

Attending the recognition at the Santa Barbara Club were Gabriel’s mother, Lori Savedra, and his teacher at El Puente, Corey Adam. The award was presented by Rotarian David Velarde.

Diana Slais is public relations chairwoman of Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.