Santa Barbara Sunrise Rotary Honors El Puente’s Oliva

Student of the Month award recognizes Raquel Oliva's outstanding academic and personal achievement.

{mosimage} The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise honored El Puente Community School student Raquel Oliva with the Santa Barbara Sunrise Rotary Student of the Month award for March. The award is given to students who have demonstrated outstanding academic and personal achievement and who are nominated by their teachers. Raquel received an engraved plaque with the message, “Hard work and dedication have served you well. You will continue to succeed in the pursuit of your future goals.” Attending the recognition at the Santa Barbara Club were Raquel’s mother, Veronica Aquilina, and her teacher at El Puente, Eddie Torres. The award was presented by Rotarian David Velarde. Diana Slais is public relations chairwoman of Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

