Clear Skies Give Santa Barbara a Full Look at Biggest Super Moon of the Year

Second of three summer appearances doesn’t disappoint for those looking for a grand moon shot

Sunday’s super moon rises behind visitors strolling along Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara. (Mike Eliason / Noozhawk)
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | August 10, 2014 | 11:55 p.m.

The third super moon of the summer rose silently in the evening sky Sunday, sending moon watchers swooning over the lunar phenomenon.

Sunday’s full moon coincided with its perigee, which is the point in the moon’s elliptical orbit when it is closest to Earth. As a result, astronomers say this full moon appeared 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than when it’s at its farthest point from Earth.

On Sunday night, the moon was still a distant 190,000 miles away. Within two weeks, it will be at its farthest point, around 240,000 miles away. The average distance between the Earth and its moon is about 230,000 miles.

A previous super moon appeared on July 12 and a third will occur on Sept. 9 — no doubt to the delight of Noozhawk readers who made Saturday’s super moon article the Most Shared story throughout the day Sunday.

Meanwhile, sky watchers also will have an opportunity to catch the annual Perseid meteor shower, which peaks between Sunday night and Wednesday night. Under clear conditions, scores of shooting stars may be visible each hour.

Aside from the moon glow, astronomers say the best viewing times for Perseid meteors are during the predawn hours when the constellation Perseus is high in the northeast night sky.

