Santa Barbara Superior Court Seeking Watchdogs for 2016-17 Civil Grand Jury

Santa Barbara Superior Court Executive Officer Darrel E. Parker has announced that the Superior Court is actively seeking volunteers for the 2016-17 Civil Grand Jury.

To be considered for service on the Grand Jury, you must be a citizen of the United States, be 18 years of age or older, be of good character, have been a resident of Santa Barbara County for at least one year and have never been convicted of a felony or malfeasance in office.

The principal functions of the Grand Jury include investigation and review of the departments and special districts of county and city government, involvement in fiscal or management audits and the preparation of reports on related matters. Reports are then filed with recommendations for improvement of operations.

Service on the Grand Jury is for a period of one-year commencing July 1, 2016, and ending June 30, 2017, and usually involves approximately 25 hours per week.

There is no question that service on the Grand Jury is a big sacrifice of time; however, it is an excellent opportunity to learn about the inner workings of government, while providing a valuable service to the community.

Applications for the 2016-17 Grand Jury can be obtained by calling the court’s Jury Services office in Santa Barbara at 805.882.4530 or Santa Maria at 805.614.6464, or downloading from the court’s website.

Applications should be submitted to Santa Barbara Superior Court, Jury Services, 1108 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 no later than Friday May 6, 2016.

— Ramon Armenta is a jury services supervisor for the Santa Barbara Superior Court.