Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 6:29 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Superior Court Upholds Highway 101 Widening Supplemental Environmental Impact Report

By Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5 | April 19, 2018 | 10:04 a.m.

Caltrans and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments http://www.sbcag.org/will move forward on the South Coast 101 HOV Lanes Project following a favorable ruling from the Santa Barbara Superior Court this morning.

The court upheld a Revised Environmental Impact Report (EIR) which focused specifically on the topic of intersection analysis. It serves as a revision to the previously approved August 2014 Final EIR.  The ruling by Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Thomas Anderle removes the final remaining hurdle to the South Coast 101 HOV Lanes Project.

“This is a great day for progress on SBCAG and Caltrans’ 101 HOV Lanes Project,” said Marjie Kirn, Executive Director of SBCAG. 

“Judge Anderle’s ruling removes the last remaining legal challenge to the 101 HOV project. In the last month we’ve made tremendous progress on SBCAG’s promised lane & train solution to congestion on US 101. In March, SBCAG and Caltrans received $226 million for the HOV project from the California Transportation Commission, in April, SBCAG started new peak hour rail service connecting Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, and today the court’s decision resolves all the legal challenges to the project. SBCAG’s “lane and train” solution is making progress as promised,” Kirn said.                                                       

The project proposes to add new high occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction of U.S. Highway 101 between Bailard Avenue in the City of Carpinteria and Sycamore Creek (north of Salinas Street) in the City of Santa Barbara. 

The project would also reconstruct two interchanges at Sheffield Drive and Cabrillo Boulevard/Hot Springs Road, including replacing the left-side ramps with new right-side ones.

“I am pleased this important upgrade of US 101 will move forward allowing increased mobility for thousands of motorists on the south coast. It is great news for travelers that construction on this project is now on the horizon,” said Caltrans Acting District Director Richard Rosales.

Construction on this $350 million project is scheduled to begin construction in late 2019.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in  Santa Barbara County, residents may call the District 5 Public Affairs Unit at 805.549.3237 visit our website at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/paffairs/release.htm#sb.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 