Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 6:38 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Supervisors Approve 2.2% Pay Increase for Themselves

Board of Supervisors also give Sheriff's Department OK to renegotiate law enforcement contracts

By April Charlton, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 7, 2017 | 3:58 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted to give itself a 2.2-percent pay raise Tuesday, and the increase will go into effect in 2018.

North County Supervisor Peter Adam was the lone dissenter in the 4-1 decision that will see the board’s paychecks jump by $72.24 every two weeks.

The board’s biweekly salaries will increase from $3,283.82 to $3,356.08, with their annual salaries jumping from the current $78,811.68 to $80,545.92.

Adam said he’s a believer is basing pay raises on job performance, and he doesn’t feel the board is performing its duties adequately.

“I think we are doing a crappy job because we have got too much unfunded liability,” Adam said. “We’ve got too much deferred maintenance; we don’t have enough revenue generation going on and we spend too much.”

Adam supported a suggested 3.7-percent increase to county contributions to health insurance for those supervisors enrolled in and receiving county-sponsored health insurance, just not the proposed pay hike. 

The increase for health insurance costs will have supervisors seeing their contributions jump from $370.48 twice monthly to $381.63.

As part of an ordinance regulating pay increases for the board, the raise is consistent with the October 2016 annual indices of the Consumer Price Index – Urban for the Los Angeles-Riverside-Orange County area. The ordinance ties board pay increases to the CPI, with a minimum increase of 0 percent to a maximum of 3 percent.

Santa Barbara County does not have a CPI and the Los Angeles-Riverside-Orange County area is the closest one that does, which is why numbers for its CPI are linked to the board’s raises, according to county staff.

With Tuesday’s action, the total increase to salaries and benefits for the five supervisors will be less than $10,000 annually. The general fund cost is included in the county’s recommended budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year, which started July 1.

The supervisors took a 1.4-percent pay increase in fiscal year 2015-16 and did not approve a proposed 1-percent pay hike last fiscal year.

Supervisors give OK to sheriff to begin amending outside contracts

The Sheriff’s Department contracts with several agencies to provide law enforcement services, and the Board of Supervisors gave the OK Tuesday to “renegotiate draft replacement contracts and/or provide notification of termination, if necessary, with respect to existing law enforcement services contracts.”

The department currently contracts with more than 50 outside agencies, including the cities of Goleta, Carpinteria, Solvang, Buellton, Santa Barbara (for Old Spanish Days), County Parks (special events), Los Padres Forest Service, UCSB and more, but doesn’t fully recover costs, said Undersheriff Bernard Melekian.

Melekian told the supervisors most of the contracts were written 25 years ago and not “with the idea of doing full-cost recovery,” which is the direction the department is moving toward.

He said the department is currently evaluating how many deputies it takes to staff the field and what is required to support those officers, which, in turn, will be used to negotiate the contracts that are now in place. 

“It’s not our intent to stop service for any of current contractees,” Melekian said, noting the department can’t negotiate without providing notices to those it contracts with and that the action had to first be approved by the supervisors. “This is simply a bureaucratic exercise.”

Melekian also told the supervisors once notices have been served, plans of action developed and costs that can be recovered through amending contracts, the department will come back to the board for approval.

“We think we will be a benefit to our customers … and a benefit to the county because we’ll be doing full-cost recovery,” Melekian said.

The 50-plus contracts generate $16.5 million for county coffers annually.

During his presentation, Melekian also noted the department’s fairly recent contract with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Tribe of Indians for law enforcement services in the Santa Ynez Valley won’t be open for negotiations as “it’s too new, and appropriate.”

Noozhawk contributing writer April Charlton can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 