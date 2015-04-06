Santa Barbara County Supervisors Blast Sheriff Brown’s Proposed Funding Plan for Jail System

The board cites a lack of detail regarding costs and staffing, with Supervisor Peter Adam saying there's a 'shell game feel to the whole thing'

Santa Barbara County supervisors lambasted Sheriff Bill Brown during Monday's budget hearing for the lack of a long-term, transparent funding plan for the jail system.

The workshop was planned to discuss department budgets and any major changes for the 2015-16 year, and the Sheriff’s Department outlined a $5.5 million wish list for extra staff. That number had increased $750,000 since Friday and included a position that supervisors believed was already filled — a lieutenant to oversee the aviation unit full time.

That set off the supervisors, who have been frustrated at the department’s budget adjustments in recent years (mostly due to high overtime costs) and the piecemeal planning for the jail system once the new Northern Branch Jail and Sheriff’s Transition and Reentry (STAR) complex are built.

The project could go out to bid later this month, and the supervisors expressed serious reservations about moving forward without detailed staffing and funding plans.

After Brown’s budget presentation, the supervisors specifically discussed the jail project, which is expected to open in 2018.

Capital costs ignored, the new jail and STAR complex are expected to cost the county another $18 million in operating costs for the first year, with $400,000 to $500,000 increases each year.

Brown hasn’t yet presented a plan for what to do with that South County facility once the Santa Maria-area jail opens, which seemed to bother the supervisors Monday.

“I’m not actually prepared to move any further on any of it until we get hard and fast numbers,” said Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, who was under the impression that the $18 million number was a total cost, not increased cost to the jail system.

“What this really comes down to is a matter of trust,” he added, saying that the board needs to trust Brown’s cost projections. If an estimated operating cost of $17 million more a year ends up being $27 million, “we’re done, we can’t recover from that,” Lavagnino said.

The funding and staffing plan for the entire jail system hasn’t been outlined in any detail so far.

Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam said there was a “shell game feel to the whole thing” and called for a long-range plan to put all the pieces together.

Brown and county budget director Tom Alvarez presented the current cost and staffing estimates, which are already out of date.

The original plan was to handle 1,200 inmates for the entire county, with 600 in each the existing Main Jail and new jail/STAR complex.

Since the inmate population has dropped to 800 to 900 per day instead of 1,000, the county could plan to house 600 in the Northern Branch Jail and STAR complex and 300 in Santa Barbara for a total of 900, Brown said Monday. The smaller inmate population is mostly attributed to crimes being reclassified under Proposition 47.

The staffing plan wasn’t updated to reflect a smaller inmate population, and it proposes an increase of 109 custody deputies and staff for a total of 330.

“It looks like you’re going to have better staffing than a kindergarten classroom and that can’t be,” board chair Janet Wolf said. “We need some accurate figures, sheriff.”

It’s unclear how many Santa Barbara Main Jail employees will be transferred to Santa Maria and how many will be needed to supervise the remaining inmates.

“We’re relying on those reductions (in staffing) because otherwise the operation and maintenance costs are much higher than we’re anticipating, so that gets to the point of what we’re all trying to say here — we all need a much better idea of what your vision is for the Main Jail,” Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr said.

It costs $41.3 million per year to run the Main Jail and the staffing plan expects it to cost $58.7 million with the 330-staff level.

Some costs, like contracts for inmate medical care, are expected to increase even if the county has the same number of inmates, just because the services will be spread to two facilities, Alvarez pointed out. The cost-per-inmate at the Main Jail will increase once the Northern Branch Jail opens, he added.

Lavagnino questioned the need for two jails, instead of a larger one in Santa Barbara, and Brown said it was always the plan to keep both jails operating, just with fewer inmates in the South County.

Wolf called it a “really enlightening presentation” and asked whether the county was on the hook for the new jail once bids went out. County counsel Michael Ghizzoni said the county can reject all of the bids once they come in, if the board makes that decision.

The county’s funding plan for the new jail operations is already behind, since it is based on a $17.3 million annual cost that has since increased to $18 million.

The county is putting a few million dollars into a fund every year, to help get through the first few years of operations. It won’t start paying the full operating budget until 2022, according to the funding plan, and by then, it will be a $19.5 million annual cost.

For the 2015-16 year, the county budgeted paying $6.1 million into that fund.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.