Construction Contract Approved for Jalama Road Bridge Work

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a $1.6-million construction contract for work on the Jalama Road bridge.

The span is at Highway 1 and Jalama Road, which leads to the Jalama Beach County Park.

“The bridge was built in 1941, and is considered functionally obsolete and does not meet modern design and safety standards,” a staff report said.

Plans include widening the bridge and nearby roadway, and structural improvements for the bridge itself.

One lane will remain open during construction, and Caltrans plans to install a temporary traffic signal on Highway 1, according to the county.

The Board of Supervisors approved the contract with R. Burke Corporation.

The total construction costs of $1.78 million are being funded mostly by the Highway Bridge Program, with additional money from Measure A and the Road Fund.

