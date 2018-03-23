Santa Barbara Surf Capture U-13 Baseball Tournament Title

Youth Sports

The Santa Barbara Surf baseball team won the 13-under youth club tournament over the weekend at Elings Park, beating the SoCal Dirtbags 11-7 in the final.

The Surf defeated teams from Utah and the San Gabriel Valley en route to the title.

Nicky Fell drove in four runs to lead the Surf in the final. Aidan Mandel and Emmett Speake each had two hits and drove in a run. Mandel scored twice and had a double.

Brendan Cekada homered and Lance Bermudes and Caden Hodina also collected RBI. Bradley Cekada scored two runs.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.