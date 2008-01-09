Santa Barbara Surfs to Victory

Dons earn win in Ventura contest, take to the waves against San Marcos at Campus Point on Saturday.

{mosimage}

Santa Barbara High’s surf team claimed its second-straight victory last month at C Street in Ventura.{mosimage}

The morning of Dec. 16 was freezing cold with chest to shoulder high surf, slight off-shores and well-groomed lines. Although the surf dropped a bit from the day before, the Dons came out and tore it up. They had a successful first round against Palisades Charter High, winning by a substantial number of points and setting the high for the day among the other teams.

Throughout the day, more and more of Dons were making it through some tough rounds against several strong competitors. Antoine Allain stood out, making his first finals appearance of the 2007-08 season, and eventually placing third in the finals.

Big ups to the ladies! Glennie Rodgers in her debut longboard appearance, made it to the finals by applying her performance shortboarding to a nine-foot log. Rodgers and Elly Iverson made two finals surfing three back-to-back heats, an incredible physical accomplishment.

Shane Orr took first place in the toughest division, men’s shortboard, cranking an air in his finals heat. Gabe Biancone and Shayne Millholin made the longboard finals, taking third and fourth, respectively, by utilizing a combination of traditional and progressive styles. Tyler Mill made it to the boys repo, but fell short by a hair of making it to the finals; Tyler surfed great throughout the day, reinforcing the strength of the Dons’ longboarders.

Tristan Cronshaw made his second final in body boarding and earned first place in this division. Great job, T-dog!

Big thanks to all the parents who brought food and snacks to the event.

Santa Barbara’s next contest, against San Marcos, begins at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 12 at Campus Point.

J.P. Garcia is Santa Barbara High’s surf coach.

Dec. 16 Contest Results from C Street, Ventura{mosimage}

High School Young Men’s Shortboard

1. Shane Orr, Santa Barbara High

2. Kyle Dillard, Dos Pueblos High

3. Daniel Prichard, Dos Pueblos

4. Antoine Allain, Santa Barbara

5. Simon Murdoch, San Marcos High

6. Dallas DuFrene, Villanova Preperatory School

High School Young Women’s Shortboard

1. Demi Boesterli, Dos Pueblos

2. Catherine Clark, Ventura High

3. Marissa Hood, Ventura

4. Glennie Rodgers, Santa Barbara

5. Elly Iverson, Santa Barbara

6. Rachel Cannella, Palisades Charter High{mosimage}

High School Young Men’s Longboard

1. Joseph Richabaugh, Agoura High

2. Bryan O’Shea, Ventura

3. Shayne Millhollin, Santa Barbara

4. Gabe Biancone, Santa Barbara

5. Travis Riley, Ventura

6. Tommy Alexander, San Marcos

High School Young Women’s Longboard

1. Victoria Rossin, Ventura

2. Marissa Hood, Ventura

3. Elly Iverson, Santa Barbara

4. Glennie Rodgers, Santa Barbara

5. Rachel Cannella, Palisades

6. Ally Gialketsis, Villanova

High School Coed Bodyboard

1. Tristan Cronshaw, Santa Barbara

2. Kyle Rainak, San Marcos

3. Kyle Dillard, Dos Pueblos

4. Mike McCurdy, San Marcos

5. Kris Kaliakin, Malibu High

6. Nicolas Navarro, Villanova