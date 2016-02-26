Santa Barbara Survives La Mirada Pressure Cooker, Advances to CIF Basketball Finals

Ben Brown made a clutch 3-point basket with 30 seconds left, and Santa Barbara High held on to defeat La Mirada, 62-57, on Friday night to advance to the CIF-Southern Section 2A Division finals.

The top-seeded Dons (30-1) will face second-seeded Lynwood for the championship next Saturday at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

This was the third straight year Santa Barbara played in the semifinals on the road. It lost at Redlands East Valley last year and Oak Park in 2014.

The Dons were not going to be denied this time.

"We've got another game to play," Santa Barbara coach Dave Bregante said. "Hey, we've come this far, we might as well try to finish it off."

Santa Barbara last played in a CIF Final in 1991, winning the championship under coach Bob Purdy.

Playing in an oven-like La Mirada gym, the Dons heated up early and went on a 13-2 run in the first quarter. The senior trio of Bolden Brace, Ben Clay and Nick Busch each knocked down 3-pointers in the run. Clay scored on layup and JM Cage hit a 10-footer to put Santa Barbara ahead 21-9.

La Mirada (24-8) took advantage of a couple of calls against the Dons and came back in the second quarter. The Matadors finished strong and pulled to within one, 34-33, at halftime.

The 3-point shooting of La Mirada’s Chase Newman and the Matadors' defense on Brace helped them come back. Newman hit five 3-pointers in the game and finished with 15 points.

"They did a helluva of job on Bo," Bregante said. "We depend so much on him, but other guys really stepped up big time."

La Mirada’s top player, Princeton-bound Vittorio Reynoso-Avila, picked up his third foul in the third quarter, but the Matadores got good play from their bench to stay in the game.

Reynoso-Avila returned in the fourth quarter and converted a conventional 3-point play to give La Mirada 54-53 lead with 2:27 to go in the game. He finished with 15 points.

Santa Barbara reclaimed the lead and Brown’s shot proved to be the clincher, giving Santa Barbara a 61-55 lead.

Brown played major role in the win, scoring 16 points to share high-scoring honors with Brace. Busch added 12 points.

Bregante expressed his happiness for the players.

"I've been so blessed with these kids," he said. "I'm just couldn't be happier for them. They've put in so much work, so much time, so much commitment. To be able to get this far with them has been a tremendous blessing for me. And, to do it with my son (Joseph) at my side, what a blessing. I can't explain it."

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .