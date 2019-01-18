Santa Barbara Survives Strong Effort From Dos Pueblos to Remain Unbeaten in League

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos played the right defense to contain Santa Barbara High’s up-tempo offense and executed its offense to give it a chance at upending the No. 2-ranked team in CIF Division 3A on Friday night.

But the Chargers experienced some tough breaks. They had a three-point shot go in and out, left a couple of layup chances short and were whistled for traveling violation down the stretch in the fourth quarter.

Santa Barbara, meanwhile, buried a couple of threes and sank 6 of 7 free throws to escape with a 47-42 Channel League victory before a full house at Sovine Gym.

Santa Barbara raised its records to 21-4 overall and 6-0 in Channel League while Dos Pueblos fell to 9-14 and 3-3.

While the Dons didn't shoot the ball well in the game, coach Dave Bregante was happy they found a way to win the second rivalry game in three days. They beat San Marcos on Wednesday.

"We got the pressure on us," he said. "We haven’t played well. We’re not shooting the ball well, but the positive thing is we’re finding a way to get it done. We’re finding a way."

On the team's shooting struggles, Bregante said: "I think the kids are disappointed we’re not shooting the ball better. When you’re good shooter and you miss, it’s a mental thing. I think a lot of guys are getting mentally upset that they’re not making shots. They’re used to making shots."

Bryce Warrecker nailed a three-pointer from the right corner to start the fourth quarter and Jackson Gonzales hit a trey from the left corner to give the Dons a 43-34 lead with 5:32 left.

But no lead is safe in these rivalry games.

Dos Pueblos answered with a 6-0 run. The electrifying Jaron Rillie drove the lane for a basket and hit a three-pointer and Alex McCeney made a free throw to put the Chargers within three, 43-40, with 4:09 to go.

"They got one of the better players in the league," Bregante said of Rillie. "He’s a good player. He takes the ball to the basket, he shoots threes... he’s tough. He kept them in the game and Baylor (Huyck) hit some big shots. They played well."

Jaron Rillie knocks down a long-distance 3-pointer for DP pic.twitter.com/l9vEB1SDnt — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) January 19, 2019

After Jackson Hamilton made a pair of free throws for the Dons, DP had a couple of layups fall off the rim.

"There were a couple of balls that went in and out and short, but that’s what it’s all about in a crosstown rivalry, sometimes they’re going to be a little short because you want it to go in and it doesn’t," said DP coach Joe Zamora.

The Chargers got the ball back after Santa Barbara air-balled a three-point attempt. Andrew Guardino took the inbound pass and drove all the way for a layup to make it a 45-42 game with 57 seconds left.

DP fouled and the Dons missed the front end of a one and one. There was a wild scramble on the rebound and Rillie ended up with the ball while on the floor at mid-court. DP immediately called time out.

On their possession, the Chargers got the ball to the slick Rillie and the Dons fouled him as they still had two fouls to give before putting DP in the bonus.

Rillie got the ball again he but couldn’t shake Stephen Davis and gave it up. DP was then called for a traveling violation.

Jasper Johnson made two free throws to seal the game, 47-42, and Aiden Douglas stole the ball and passed to Johnson who dribbled out the final seconds.

Johnson, who fouled out of Wednesday’s crosstown game against San Marcos, bounced back with a 16-point performance.

Dos Pueblos comes up short at one end and Jasper Johnson hits a 3 for Santa Barbara at the other end to give it a 33-32 lead. The Dons won 47-42 pic.twitter.com/dzAVSdpF1c — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) January 19, 2019

Bryce Warrecker led the Dons with 19 points.

Rillie was the only DP player in double figures with 16 point, including four three-pointers.

While it struggled with its three-point shooting, Santa Barbara moved the ball swiftly and bolted out to an 18-8 lead in the first quarter.

Dos Pueblos’ 2-3 zone then started to give the Dons fits, and the Chargers started hitting from behind the arc. Baylor Huyck sank two three-pointers and Rillie made another to help cut their deficit to 26-22 by halftime.

"We haven’t been doing it very long," said Zamora of the zone defense. "We’ve experimenting with some other things to slow down teams like that. I don’t want them running, especially when they’re scoring 70-80 points a game. We’re going to slow it down and take away their best shooters. And we did for the most part."

The Chargers took a 32-30 lead in the third period after Rillie connected from long distance.

DP missed on a layup and a floater that would have expanded its lead. Santa Barbara came back with a three-pointer by Johnson and then two free throws following a Hamilton steal to put the Dons ahead, 35-32.

A floater by Alex McCeney made it a one-point game (35-34) going into the fourth quarter.

"I'm so proud of my guys," Zamora said. "They bought into the game plan, they executed it. There were a couple of possessions where we just came up short. There were a couple of possessions where we gave them a few more offensive rebounds than I would have liked. The guys did what they were supposed to do and we held the No. 2 team in Division 3 to 47 points."