Suspects Sought in Two Westside Stabbings

Detectives are seeking suspects in two Westside stabbings, the most recent occurring on Sunday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers responded to several 911 calls at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Kowalski Avenue and Sola Street, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Several subjects with baseball bats were reported fighting, Harwood said, and upon arrival officers found a 17-year-old boy on the porch of a home in the 800 block of West Victoria Street, suffering from several non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Investigation indicated the victim and a companion, who was not injured, were walking on the 800 block of West Victoria Street, en route to a quinceañera practice, when they were confronted and assaulted by several subjects, Harwood said.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics, then transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment. Details on his condition were not available Monday.

“Neither the victim nor his companion have any gang affiliation,” Harrwood said. “Nevertheless, investigation indicates that this incident is gang-related.”

An earlier stabbing occurred Friday morning on the 300 block of West Arrellaga Street, Harwood said.

A 34-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds shortly after 9 a.m. Friday in an attack that was not believed to be gang-related, Harwood said.

No arrests have been made in either stabbing, Harwood said, and investigation is continuing into both.

