Monday, June 4 , 2018, 6:11 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Familiar Faces Take Center Stage as Santa Barbara Swears In New Council Tuesday

Mayor Helene Schneider and Councilmen Frank Hotchkiss and Bendy White to be joined by 'newcomer' Gregg Hart

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 5, 2014 | 11:25 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s newest councilman will be very busy come Tuesday.

Gregg Hart will be sworn in Tuesday along with Mayor Helene Schneider and Councilmen Frank Hotchkiss and Bendy White, who all were re-elected to second terms.

Hart, who served two terms on the City Council a decade ago, works for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments as its public information officer and government affairs coordinator. He told Noozhawk he plans to keep his full-time job.

“I’ve got it all planned,” he said. “I think it’ll work out OK.”

Hart is one of 20 staff members at SBCAG, whose board members include the five Santa Barbara County supervisors and mayors from all eight cities in the county.

City Administrator Jim Armstrong told Noozhawk that some people have been concerned about a conflict of interest, but the city has left it to Hart to determine any potential problems with the California Fair Political Practices Commission.

“I typically don’t initiate things like that,” he said. “It’s up to them to do their own research.

“I know people have raised the question, but it’s really up to Gregg to consult with the City Attorney’s Office, and I know he talked to City Attorney Steve Wiley before (Wiley) left.”

When taking office, every elected official must submit forms to the FPPC that publicly disclose their economic interests.

Hart’s SBCAG compensation is not a result of any City Council decision, Armstrong noted.

“It’s not a black-and-white issue because he works in another government agency,” he said.

Tuesday’s council meeting begins at 2 p.m. and will have a swearing-in ceremony followed by a short recess for celebratory coffee and punch. The meeting will be brief, with a water supply management report as the main item.

Outgoing Councilman Grant House will make some brief remarks before turning over the seat to Hart. House served two consecutive terms on the council and was barred by term limits from seeking re-election.

Schneider was re-elected with 73.32 percent of the vote in the Nov. 5 election. White was the top vote-getter among the 10 council candidates with 18.24 percent, Hart won 16.8 percent and Hotchkiss got 13.49 percent.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 