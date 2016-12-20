Santa Barbara Sweeps Doubleheader in South Torrance

Boys Soccer

The Santa Barbara boys soccer team traveled south to participate in the South Torrance Holiday Classic on Tuesday and won both of their first round matches.

The Dons defeated North Torrance 7-6 in penalty kicks after ending regulation tied at 2 in the first game. Heymar Hernandez and Owen Lambe each scored for Santa Barbara.

In the second game, Guillermo Mendoza, Brandon Garcia and Sloan Hanson each scored as the Dons won 3-2 over Animo Leadership.

"I'm pleased offensively with scoring five goals in two games," said Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil, "but defensively as a team we didn't defend today with same amount of pride we showed in the previous eight games, where we only gave up three goals."

Santa Barbara takes on Marquez in the quarterfinals of the tourney on Wednesday at 8 am.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.