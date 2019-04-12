Pixel Tracker

Boys Volleyball

Santa Barbara Sweeps Into Tournament of Champions Semifinals

Riley Roach Click to view larger
Riley Roach of Santa Barbara, right, jousts with a Bellarmine Prep player during a second-round winner’s bracket match at the Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions. (Gary Kim photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 12, 2019 | 9:14 p.m.

Santa Barbara High's boys volleyball team advanced to the semifinals of the Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions by beating Channel Islands and Bellarmine Prep of San Jose in straight sets on Friday at J.R. Richards Gym.

The Dons play No. 2 seed Palisades Charter in one semifinal at 10:45 p.m. Top-seeded Loyola faces No. 4 Newbury Park in the other semifinal. The championship game is set for 6:15 p.m., at Santa Barbara High.

"The boys are clicking at the right time," Santa Barbara coach Chad Arneson said. "We're learning how important it is to stay positive and build each other up. When Matt Suh, Riley Roach and Will Rottman are passing nails, it creates a lot of opportunities for our hitters."

Tanner Stevens Click to view larger
Tanner Stevens of San Marcos chases down a ball during the Royals’ five-set loss against Sanger. (Gary Kim photo)

Arneson praised setter Henry Haber for his play against Bellarmine Prep, which upended a good Quartz Hill team in the first round.

"Henry did an excellent job getting everyone involved. If we keep setting the ball to our middles Aiden Douglas and Kylan O'Connor, we will be tough to beat," said Arneson.

Rottman and Sam Meister led the team in kills and Rottman was a force blocking the ball.

San Marcos rebounded from a tough five-set loss to a scrappy Sanger team and beat Foothill Tech in three, 25-20 25-20. 25-17.

