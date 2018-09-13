Santa Barbara Sweeps Past Lompoc

Girls Volleyball

Georgia Brace and Reese Kelley each served seven aces, and the Santa Barbara High girls volleyball got everyone involved in a 25-1l 25-23, 25-11 sweep at Lompoc in the first Channel League match between the two schools.

"The Dons are at their best when all 13 girls are engaged and contributing whether on or off the court," coach Ariana Garner said. "If we can continue to play together as a team and get everybody involved we have a great chance to succeed in this league as a top contender."

The freshmen stepped up as Emma Zuffaleto and Annabel Caesar each hit over .400. Pin hitters Kelley and Talia Medel both hit .250, the coach reported. And Taylor Robertson "was our most solid serve receive passer, passing 3.00," said Garner.

She also complimented setters Ellie Chenoweth and Devan Randolph for their decision making and spreading the offense.

The Dons (2-1 in league) are at the Royal Invitational this weekend.

